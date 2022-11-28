ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klahowya's Lyons, Bremerton's Warthen earn soccer MVP awards

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
Klahowya sophomore Amira Lyons and Bremerton senior Claire Warthen were the big winners among West Sound girls soccer players as coaches recently voted on all-league selections.

Lyons, a midfielder/forward, finished with 18 goals and 10 assists to earn Nisqually League most valuable player honors. Lyons helped lead Klahowya (19-1-0) to the Class 1A state championship, scoring the Eagles' first goal in a 3-1 victory over Lynden Christian.

Joining Lyons on the All-Nisqually League team were offensive player of the year Ali Divano, a junior midfielder/forward who finished with 19 goals and five assists; senior midfielder Tori Peters (first team), junior defender Skyler Segalle (first team), sophomore forward Raven Stoner (first team), sophomore midfielder Kelsey Clark (second team) and junior defender Emma Grade (second team). Klahowya's Troy Oelschlager earned the coach of the year award and the Eagles earned the sportsmanship award.

Warthen totaled 18 goals and 11 assists from her midfield position with the Knights to nab most valuable player honors in the Olympic League. Bremerton finished 7-9 (the team finished 3-12 in 2021) and qualified for the 2A district playoffs.

Named to the first team in the Olympic League were North Kitsap junior midfielder Evelyn Beers and senior defenders Maegan Theriault and Tyra Zetty; Bremerton junior defender Elizabeth Garcia-Escobedo; Kingston junior goalkeeper Leighton Menge; Bainbridge senior forward Ellie Murray, junior forward Avery Pujolar and sophomore defender Grace Rich; and Olympic senior forward Kaitlyn Richins.

Named to the second team in the Olympic League were North Kitsap freshman midfielder Syleena Hogan, senior goalkeeper Caitlin Tobin and senior forward Ellie Young; Bremerton junior defender Marisol Popoca-Pablo; Kingston sophomore defender Katie Zehrung; Bainbridge sophomore defender Arden De Lanoy, junior midfielder Maya Fletcher and senior goalkeeper Megan Hauschild; Olympic freshman midfielder Seraphina Bell; and North Mason senior midfielder/defender Tessa Griffey and senior defender Olivia McGinness. The sportsmanship award went to Bainbridge's Mia Hale, North Kitsap's Sydnee Hogan, Bremerton's Tulip Carter, Olympic's Kaylee Cushman, Kingston's Katie Zehrung and North Mason's Audrey Johnson.

In the South Sound Conference 3A, Central Kitsap junior Rachael Remnet earned defensive most valuable player, while senior defender Savanah Reece earned first-team honors, freshman midfielder Theresa Castro and senior midfielder Sydney Paschal earned second-team honors, and senior forward Kennedy Threadgold and freshman defender Prestle Agana received honorable mention.

In the South Puget Sound League 4A, South Kitsap senior Katherine Kent made first team, seniors Jamie Thoma, Rosa DeLuna and junior Grace Widergren made second team and senior Kailey Strong and Melanie Rojas-Perez received honorable mention.

