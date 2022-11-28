Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
KTVL
Ashland warming shelter gets crucial volunteers, Medford shelter needs more
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Winter weather is upon the Rogue Valley and emergency warming shelters are opening across Southern Oregon. The Ashland warming shelter had been reaching a crisis point due to a lack of resources and trained volunteers preventing them from opening as much as they wanted. After putting the call out, the community came through and it has been able to open.
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WARNING FOR COASTAL AREAS
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the south-central Oregon coast including Reedsport, and the Curry County coast through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
KTVL
School schedule changes due to weather
As the Rogue Valley prepares for the first winter storm of the season, here is a list of the schools that are currently closed or delayed due to weather. School begins at 10 a.m. Breakfast will not be served. Morning preschool is canceled. There will be picture retakes as scheduled.
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FOR COASTAL DOUGLAS COUNTY, SOUTH CENTRAL AND CURRY COUNTY COAST
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for coastal Douglas County, the south-central Oregon coast and the Curry County coast. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible at the coastal headlands and exposed locations along Highway 101.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Watch issued; up to 20 inches of mountain snow expected
MEDFORD, Ore. - There is potential for significant snowfall midweek on Wednesday night and Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected to be across the Coast Range and across Siskiyou County. Heavy snow accumulation could result in widespread travel disruptions. This includes passes along I-5, US97, Oregon highways 62, 138, 140,...
KTVL
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says crews responded to a residential structure fire over the weekend. According to officials, the fire started and was quickly contained to the home's kitchen area. Everyone living in the home was able to exit safely with no reported injuries. Fire officials believe...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KTVL
Ask10: Why were benches taken away on Evergreen?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Susan wrote in asking:. "Why were the benches taken away on Evergreen between Main Street and Sixth Street?" We reached out to the City of Medford to get the answer. A spokesperson for the city says the benches along Evergreen Street were removed due...
KTVL
Christmas tree lighting events this weekend
SOUTHERN OREGON — With the holiday season in full swing, many communities in our region are holding Christmas tree lightings. The City of Talent is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, December 2. This event will happen at the Old Town Hall, 206 East Main Street, Talent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Activities will include a local goods market, Santa Claus arrival, holiday messages, and more.
KLAMATH COUNTY COMPANY EARNS AWARD OF MERIT FOR FIRE PREVENTION LOGGING AND BRUSH CLEARANCE FROM OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Lawn Care based in Klamath County earned an Award of Merit last month from one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The same committee awarded the Operator of the Year title for Eastern Oregon to La Grande-based forest consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting. F and B Logging was named Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon and R and R King Logging secured the Southwest Oregon Operator of the Year honors.
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Klamath Falls News
Santa Claus is coming to town
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Now that Thanksgiving is over it is now time to kick the holiday season into full swing with the 38th annual Klamath Snowflake Festival. Since 1984, the Klamath Snowflake Festival has ushered in the Christmas season with two weeks of events. Events that unite and entertain the community.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
KDRV
Two suspects arrested in connection to string of robberies in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have arrested two suspects who are linked to a string of robberies in Klamath Falls. Police arrested 27-year-old Samuel J. McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey W. McKay in connection to five robberies...
Klamath Falls News
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KTVL
Suspect in Klamath County baseball assault facing misdemeanor charges
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — One of the suspects accused of assaulting a club baseball teammate at an out-of-state tournament in August is facing misdemeanor assault charges, according to a prosecuting attorney. Kevin McCrae, the prosecuting attorney in Grant County, Wash., says 18-year-old Owen Cheyne is being charged in the...
