Purdue basketball vaults to No. 5 in AP, coaches polls after recent wins

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE - After beating West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke, Purdue was expected to make a significant jump in the rankings.

And the Boilermakers did just that.

Purdue jumped 19 spots to No. 5 in Monday's Associated Press poll and moved up 18 spots, also to No. 5, in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Boilermakers were the biggest movers of the week in both polls based on who they beat and how they beat them. Purdue won the three games by a combined 49 points.

Coach Matt Painter's team also received eight first-place votes from the media panel in the AP poll and three from the coaches.

Houston moved into the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for the first time since 1983 followed by Texas, Virginia and Arizona. Baylor, Creighton, Connecticut, Kansas and Indiana round out the top 10. North Carolina, which held the No. 1 spot for three weeks, tumbled to No. 18 after losing twice.

The coaches poll also has Houston at No. 1, followed by Texas, Virginia and Arizona.

