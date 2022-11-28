ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 11/28: Rain, snow in the forecast this week; Summer drought leaves Christmas tree tradition in danger; Making water work for people, plants, and fish; Colorado River users set to meet in Las Vegas next month; and more …

USGS WEBINAR: Using the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3) to assess the effect of flow management on mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon caused by the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova shasta from 11am to 12pm. Flow regulation and the effects of impoundment on water temperatures of the Lower Klamath River, California, have created favorable conditions for the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova Shasta, thereby causing recurring disease outbreaks in juvenile anadromous salmonids. To reduce mortality in juvenile salmon that pass through the “infectious zone”, an 80-km reach downstream of the lower-most impassable dam, resource managers hypothesized that bed scour from annual 3-day flushing flow events would reduce polychaete worm populations, the parasite’s intermediate host. To test this hypothesis, we incorporated a disease sub-model into the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3), a spatially-explicit population model that simulates daily growth, movement, and mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon in the Klamath River. … Join webinar by clicking here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California. “Two storms will drop southward along the Pacific coast into this weekend and bring heavy rain and mountain snow to a large part of California, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first storm already brought the first measurable snowfall of the season to Seattle on Tuesday with just under an inch falling into the afternoon hours. The storm, which was still ongoing in Washington and northern Oregon Cascades as of Wednesday morning, will end up dumping up to a few feet of snow over the high country in the region with difficult to dangerous travel conditions expected over the passes for a time as temperatures remain the teens and 20s F. … ” Read more from AccuWeather here: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
8 News Now

Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Channel

LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mavensnotebook.com

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the availability of over $200 million in new funding for multi-benefit ecosystem restoration and protection projects under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives. This new funding for restoration and protection of critical habitat and watersheds statewide also supports key initiatives including conserving 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 under California’s 30×30 initiative, Nature-Based Solutions, and increasing the pace and scale of restoration through Cutting the Green Tape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rtcsnv.com

Add extra sparkle to your holiday celebrations this year by visiting one of these four attractions accessible by RTC transit!. The Cosmopolitan’s Ice Rink – 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South Las Vegas, NV 89109. The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan transforms into a winter wonderland every year. While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The annual Project Homeless Connect returned recently to serve Las Vegas valley’s homeless, food insecure, and low-income population. The event was in partnership with Nevada Homeless Alliance and Touro University Nevada, who served as the medical partner. Touro University Nevada is the state’s largest medical school and its only school of osteopathic medicine. It also offers Nevada’s largest Physician Assistant program.
LAS VEGAS, NV

