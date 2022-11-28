DAILY DIGEST, 11/28: Rain, snow in the forecast this week; Summer drought leaves Christmas tree tradition in danger; Making water work for people, plants, and fish; Colorado River users set to meet in Las Vegas next month; and more …

Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/2: State kicks off water year with anticipated 5% allocation; Another storm this weekend; If you build it, do they come? Measuring results of the Water Forum’s habitat projects on the Lower American River; What’s next for Cal Am’s desalination plant?; and more …
USGS WEBINAR: Using the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3) to assess the effect of flow management on mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon caused by the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova shasta from 11am to 12pm. Flow regulation and the effects of impoundment on water temperatures of the Lower Klamath River, California, have created favorable conditions for the myxosporean parasite Ceratonova Shasta, thereby causing recurring disease outbreaks in juvenile anadromous salmonids. To reduce mortality in juvenile salmon that pass through the “infectious zone”, an 80-km reach downstream of the lower-most impassable dam, resource managers hypothesized that bed scour from annual 3-day flushing flow events would reduce polychaete worm populations, the parasite’s intermediate host. To test this hypothesis, we incorporated a disease sub-model into the Stream Salmonid Simulator (S3), a spatially-explicit population model that simulates daily growth, movement, and mortality of juvenile Chinook Salmon in the Klamath River. … Join webinar by clicking here.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/1: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow; Western snow season 2022-23 preview in 10 maps; Smart meter monitoring can help conserve water, but with caveats; and more …
Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California. “Two storms will drop southward along the Pacific coast into this weekend and bring heavy rain and mountain snow to a large part of California, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first storm already brought the first measurable snowfall of the season to Seattle on Tuesday with just under an inch falling into the afternoon hours. The storm, which was still ongoing in Washington and northern Oregon Cascades as of Wednesday morning, will end up dumping up to a few feet of snow over the high country in the region with difficult to dangerous travel conditions expected over the passes for a time as temperatures remain the teens and 20s F. … ” Read more from AccuWeather here: Pair of storms to drop significant rain, heavy snow on California.
WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas
Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Bakersfield Channel
Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels
LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
mavensnotebook.com
FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: CDFW Announces the Availability of $200 million in New Grant Funding Under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the availability of over $200 million in new funding for multi-benefit ecosystem restoration and protection projects under Drought, Climate and Nature-Based Solutions Initiatives. This new funding for restoration and protection of critical habitat and watersheds statewide also supports key initiatives including conserving 30 percent of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030 under California’s 30×30 initiative, Nature-Based Solutions, and increasing the pace and scale of restoration through Cutting the Green Tape.
The Bay in the Woods: The Story of Glencove
The site of YMCA Camp Seymour and of the Olde Glencove Hotel, the sheltered bay has a long history.
rtcsnv.com
Celebrate the holidays with these four family-friendly attractions
Add extra sparkle to your holiday celebrations this year by visiting one of these four attractions accessible by RTC transit!. The Cosmopolitan’s Ice Rink – 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South Las Vegas, NV 89109. The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan transforms into a winter wonderland every year. While...
jammin1057.com
Tough Bill To Swallow: Electric, Gas Rate Hike Next Year In Las Vegas
Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
‘Take a closer look,’ Daughter of Buffalo Jim wants further investigation into 2008 death in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened. Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an […]
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery
This hidden gem eatery serves some of the state's best enchiladas.
Las Vegas residents raise concerns after utility rate hikes announced
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a big power bill increase looms for NV Energy customers, neighbors in the Las Vegas valley said they are already struggling to pay their bills. “It’s up to $280,” single mom Elva Gutierrez said. “Sometimes it’s almost $300 and I can’t even afford that,” adding she is already having trouble […]
jammin1057.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 45 years in prison for killing and dismembering a man whose severed head was found in a stolen vehicle the ex-convict was driving about a year ago in Las Vegas.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
963kklz.com
Project Homeless Connect Offers Resources To Homeless Population
The annual Project Homeless Connect returned recently to serve Las Vegas valley’s homeless, food insecure, and low-income population. The event was in partnership with Nevada Homeless Alliance and Touro University Nevada, who served as the medical partner. Touro University Nevada is the state’s largest medical school and its only school of osteopathic medicine. It also offers Nevada’s largest Physician Assistant program.
Leaving Las Vegas: Backup of 13 miles on southbound I-15 to California
Leaving Las Vegas: 13-mile backup on southbound I-15
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Comments / 0