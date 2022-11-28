Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
WMBF
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
Motorcyclist arrested after multi-county pursuit ends with crash in Georgetown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A motorcyclist who led authorities on a chase from North Charleston to Georgetown was arrested Tuesday night after crashing on Highway 17. The chase ended shortly before 11:50 p.m. when the man was taken into custody by Charleston County sheriff’s deputies. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop the […]
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
wpde.com
Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
Myrtle Beach man accused of beating victim with metal rebar, brass knuckles
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of beating a victim with metal rebar and brass knuckles, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Joel Austin Happle, 41, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, according to online booking records. As of Wednesday […]
wpde.com
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Man jailed for attempted murder after alleged machete attack in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked another person with a machete, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. Zaire Demond Stevenson was charged with attempted murder and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident on Keel Circle in […]
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway after body found near ditch in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday after a body was found along a ditch bank Tuesday night between two homes in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton.
Horry County losing public defenders to private practices
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Public Defender’s office has lost five attorneys in the last year to private practices, leaving only 14 for the 15th Circuit, which covers Horry and Georgetown counties. “There are other counties that are comparable in size, such as Charleston and Columbia, with regard to population, who don’t […]
cbs17
37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
Man accused of shooting at bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of shooting at a bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach, according to a police report obtained by News13. Michael Coleman Hill, 50, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with attempted murder. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a day later on a $15,000 […]
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
wpde.com
Body found in driveway of Lake City home; Shooting investigation underway: Coroner
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials are investigating a shooting after a body was found in the driveway of a Lake City home Monday morning. The woman was discovered on Johnson Street, according to Chief Joseph "Jody" Cooper. The victim has now been identified as Latoya Patrice Sparks, 37,...
Police: 16-year-old missing from Horry County is endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Horry County Police Department. Ethan Oxendine, 16, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday leaving the area of Waccamaw Medical Park Drive near Conway, HCPD said. Oxendine is about 5-foot-5 […]
