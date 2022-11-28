ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County losing public defenders to private practices

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Public Defender’s office has lost five attorneys in the last year to private practices, leaving only 14 for the 15th Circuit, which covers Horry and Georgetown counties. “There are other counties that are comparable in size, such as Charleston and Columbia, with regard to population, who don’t […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Police: 16-year-old missing from Horry County is endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing and is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to the Horry County Police Department. Ethan Oxendine, 16, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Saturday leaving the area of Waccamaw Medical Park Drive near Conway, HCPD said. Oxendine is about 5-foot-5 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

