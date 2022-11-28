Read full article on original website
'Team Brad & Dragon'; North Myrtle Beach community helps get man & his dog off the streets
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The North Myrtle Beach community worked together to change one man and his dog's life. Together, they got the duo, Brad and his dog Dragon, off the streets in just three weeks. After brad's wife died from cancer, he said he fell into...
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten. […]
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S. It breaksdown the light displays down by...
A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting. Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot. The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier,...
Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
The Tanger Outlets of Myrtle Beach are currently hosting a charity Shoe Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks...
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
New Publix in Myrtle Beach now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday. The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to expand across the region with the opening […]
Horry County's namesake used Cox's Ferry 200 years ago, land gets historical marker
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Since South Carolina was one of the 13 colonies, there is a lot of history through the area that’s older than the United States, and in an effort to help people explore their backyard, a new historical marker in Horry County was unveiled Tuesday.
Gay Dolphin is participating in Angel Tree while having their biggest sale of the year
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s oldest, largest, and most unique gift shop, the Gay Dolphin has been an anchor of the Myrtle Beach community since the 1940s. With its wide selection of sea shells, apparel ,home décor, collectibles, jewelry, sharks teeth, and seven photo opportunities ranging from a Lifesize Yeti and Elvis to Egyptian guardians and pirates, the Gay Dolphin is more than a gift shop – it is a shopping experience.
Myrtle Beach employees team up to paint new mural in Arts and Innovation District
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — City of Myrtle Beach employees teamed up to paint a new mural on Tuesday. City staff painted the back of the building that houses the Downtown Development Office and the Insurance and Risk Services Department, at 517 Ninth Avenue North. "We want folks to...
Marion Fire Rescue issues smoke advisory after fighting large outside fire along South Main Street
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a large outside fire Wednesday in Marion that led to a smoke advisory, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened Wednesday morning near the 1200 block of South Main Street, MFR said. According to MFR, the fire is now under control as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A […]
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
