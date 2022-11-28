ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us.  There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive, but the origin is often forgotten.  […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A new historical marker unveiled recalls history of Cox’s Ferry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Historical Society is unveiling its first historic marker in a series highlighting the county’s part in the American Revolutionary War. The first marker will recall the history of Cox’s Ferry. The ferry provided transportation across the Waccamaw River for nearly 200...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Outbuilding fire on Green Sea Rd. in Horry County 'under control'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1000 block of Green Sea Rd. An outbuilding caught fire, but the incident is now under control, according to officials. There were no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Myrtle Beach now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday. The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to expand across the region with the opening […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Gay Dolphin is participating in Angel Tree while having their biggest sale of the year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s oldest, largest, and most unique gift shop, the Gay Dolphin has been an anchor of the Myrtle Beach community since the 1940s. With its wide selection of sea shells, apparel ,home décor, collectibles, jewelry, sharks teeth, and seven photo opportunities ranging from a Lifesize Yeti and Elvis to Egyptian guardians and pirates, the Gay Dolphin is more than a gift shop – it is a shopping experience.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

