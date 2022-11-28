ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events

In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
WARWICK, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2

Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
WARWICK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Female Companion and New Attractions Make Debut With Eggbert

Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert has reopened for the first time in three years and there are lots of new additions including the debut of Clair, a female talking egg. Every holiday season Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends with a truly unique Hudson Valley tradition.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Thrillist

This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week

It seems paradise is just a two-and-a-half hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that. Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village

Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State awards grants for Dutchess projects

ALBANY – Several projects in Dutchess County have received Regional Economic Development Council grants in this round 12. Hudson River Housing will receive $500,000 for Trolley Barn phase III. The Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn is the adaptive reuse of a former trolley barn in the City of Poughkeepsie into an arts-based community hub.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New recycling director named in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County native Kassie Thelman has been named the county’s recycling coordinator. The Monticello resident left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations job is thrilled to be back working in her home County. “It felt right,” says Thelman, who left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

