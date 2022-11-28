In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO