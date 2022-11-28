Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on FridayBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sightingRoger MarshWayne, NJ
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events
In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
Family-Owned Warwick Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business
A popular family-owned Hudson Valley eatery is closing its doors after 37 years in business, but it won't be going far. Yesterdays Fine Food & Spirits in Orange County announced it is closing its business on Main Street in Warwick but will be open at a new, nearby location on Elm Street.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
warwickadvertiser.com
Warwick Advertiser’s Pups of the Week: Dec 2
Meet Henry the rescue pup. “I was sick when he came to live with us,” said his owner, Gail. “I think Henry rescued me!”. Frida takes her education seriously. Right now, she’s majoring in squirrel behavior and yard landscaping, with a minor in digging. Rico is...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Female Companion and New Attractions Make Debut With Eggbert
Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert has reopened for the first time in three years and there are lots of new additions including the debut of Clair, a female talking egg. Every holiday season Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends with a truly unique Hudson Valley tradition.
Thrillist
This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week
It seems paradise is just a two-and-a-half hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that. Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.
News 12
Soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired lounge to open in Westchester
There’s a new Soul Food and Puerto Rican lounge coming to Westchester County. K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
Natalie Merchant to perform in Poughkeepsie in 2023
The Bardavon 1869 Opera House presents Natalie Merchant Saturday, April 15, 2023. The singer-songwriter marks the beginning of her US Tour at the Poughkeepsie opera house.
8-Year-Old ‘Superhero’ From Beacon, NY Flips The Switch at Westchester’s Winter Wonderland
This past weekend seemed to be the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit. Houses all across the Hudson Valley have their holiday displays up and ready for viewing throughout their neighborhoods. Drive-Thru Light Displays All the Rage in the HV. One of the best things to come out...
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
3-Time 'Chopped' Champion With MS Has New Restaurant In Sparkill
A three-time Food Network "Chopped" champion who has been battling Multiple Sclerosis since 2004 has opened a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Chris Holland's Kantina, located in Rockland County, puts an Asian twist on small plates, tacos, and more in the hamlet of Sparkill in Orangetown. Holland has cooked...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State awards grants for Dutchess projects
ALBANY – Several projects in Dutchess County have received Regional Economic Development Council grants in this round 12. Hudson River Housing will receive $500,000 for Trolley Barn phase III. The Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn is the adaptive reuse of a former trolley barn in the City of Poughkeepsie into an arts-based community hub.
hudsonvalleypost.com
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
People for People: Fund delivers financial help during times of hardship
Even if you do everything right, something can still go wrong. And when that setback is an unexpected financial emergency, even a normally self-supporting, regularly employed family can suddenly find itself devastated. That’s when the People for People Fund steps up to provide temporary help, thanks to the generosity of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New recycling director named in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County native Kassie Thelman has been named the county’s recycling coordinator. The Monticello resident left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations job is thrilled to be back working in her home County. “It felt right,” says Thelman, who left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations...
