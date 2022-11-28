ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

‘Hostile attempt to tarnish’: North Korea rebukes US claim it is supplying weapons to Russia

North Korea has denied the U.S. allegation that it has sought to provide weapons to Russia for its use in Ukraine. An unidentified vice director at the ministry’s military foreign affairs office accused the United States on Tuesday, per state media, of a “hostile attempt to tarnish the image of [North Korea] in the international arena.” The official reiterated their denial of such U.S. accusations, saying, “We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future.”
NBC News

U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea

The U.S. deployed a supersonic bomber to North Korea for the first time in five years, taking part in the final day of a vast U.S.-South Korean military exercise. The B1 heavy bombers came as a response to an unprecedented barrage of missile tests by North Korea, where more than 30 weapons were fired.Nov. 5, 2022.
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran

The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
AOL Corp

US flies supersonic bombers in response to North Korea's new ICBM launch

The U.S. military on Saturday responded to recent missile launches from North Korea by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese warplanes. North Korea on Friday drew international ire after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable (ICBM) of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range that could reach anywhere on the U.S.’s mainland.
CNN

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home

A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy