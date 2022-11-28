Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Sounds of the Season return to Piqua
PIQUA — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” stated the famous Buddy the Elf. As we celebrate the giving spirit of the season, Piqua Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they will be donating all proceeds from their seventh annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert to Piqua’s Bethany Center.
DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
Paint like Bob Ross with Samantha Graybill
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill from Paint with Sam to offer a painting class on Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to paint the cabin element seen in Bob Ross paintings. The class will teach students how to paint the cabin using Ross’ wet-on-wet oil techniques. Participants will not paint an actual painting.
‘Tis the season for Tipp City Lights
TIPP CITY — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright. Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding their third annual holiday lights driving tour, Tipp City lights. The tour will include the areas of Tipp City and Monroe Township and runs Dec. 2-25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available at www.tmcomservices.org, TMCS Facebook page or at the TMCS office from Dec. 3-22. The deadline to have your home included in the tour is Dec. 1.
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
Scrooge goes to trial at Troy Civic Theatre
TROY — What better way to start the celebration of the holidays than with live theatre? The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge by Mark Brown opens Dec. 2 at Troy Civic Theatre, and runs for two weekends. A new take on a holiday classic, this show is sure to delight...
‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December
"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
CBC/CTS hits milestone
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, a top biotechnology industry employer in Kettering and a leading provider of bone, skin and tendon allografts worldwide, announces the historic milestone of distributing one million tissue grafts in 2022, the highest number in a single year. CBC/CTS will host a news...
Reds legends decorate Elmwood
NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22. They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more....
Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Miami County Cares to “Restock the Pantries”
TROY — Join Miami County Cares, a combined charitable effort of Miami County’s elected officials and employees, this holiday season as they restock the local food pantry shelves one household box at a time. They’re inviting the community to participate in this drive by filling a “Restock the...
Giving back an experience to local teacher, philanthropist
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. As a teacher, Krista Parrish...
Troy First United Methodist Church plans Christmas Cookie Shoppe
TROY — Members of the Troy First United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith organization will hold their annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street. “It used to be yearly, until COVID,” Women in Faith president Diana Shellenberger...
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Roofs for Troops helps local veteran
TIPP CITY — DryTech Exteriors, through their Roofs for Troops program and partnership with Owens Corning Platinum Roofing’s Roof Deployment Project, completed a new roof for U.S. Army veteran Thadeu Holloway, of Tipp City, on Monday, Nov. 28. Holloway has been in the U.S. Army since 2002 and...
Donnelly Advised Grants awarded by PCF
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation (PCF) recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $24,200 to 18 organizations that serve Piqua residents. Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at PCF, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by the fund committee, annually, based upon community needs; there is no application process.
Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
