Palm Springs, CA

Gene Autry, Indian Canyon now closed near I-10 as high winds blow sand

By Christopher Damien and Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 2 days ago

Two of Palm Springs' main roads for accessing Interstate 10 were closed Monday as a result of low visibility and blowing sand.

North Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet Avenue and Sunrise Parkway and Gene Autry Trail from Salvia Road to Via Escuela were closed at around 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. respectively. The closures by the city leave Highway 111 to the west and Date Palm Drive to the east as the alternatives for drivers looking to travel between central Palm Springs and the interstate.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the northern portions of the Coachella Valley from noon Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds were expected in the northern Coachella Valley, near the San Gorgonio Pass.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gene Autry, Indian Canyon now closed near I-10 as high winds blow sand

