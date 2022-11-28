The reputation of the “Notre Dame experience” brings many ideas to mind: top-tier education, competitive sports, strong community, deeply rooted faith life and more. For some, an integral part of the Notre Dame experience comes in an unexpected form — Baraka Bouts, the women’s boxing club on campus. Each year, the club holds a three-night tournament in which members compete against each other and raise money for two schools operated by the Congregation of Holy Cross in Uganda. This year, the club raised over $77,000 to build a new dorm at St. Joseph’s Hill Secondary School. As the largest all-female club at Notre Dame and the largest women’s boxing club in the world, Baraka Bouts is a one-of-a-kind aspect of the Notre Dame experience.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO