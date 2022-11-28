FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Lance Nettrouer
Maj. Lance Nettrouer is the academic and veteran compliance specialist for the Office of the Registrar. He ensures that study abroad pro-grams are academically compliant and that degree programs have been approved by Veterans Affairs for students using GI Bill benefits. He served for six years in the United States Air Force including tours in Baghdad and Tallil, Iraq, and Kandahar, Afghanistan, prior to attending Holy Cross College and receiving a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. He attended Indiana Tech where he received an MBA. Nettrouer is currently an officer (O-4 Major) with the Air National Guard.
Service part of the mission for Notre Dame students
Animated by its Catholic mission and values, the University of Notre Dame encourages and celebrates service as a fundamental aspect of a holistic education, inspiring in students a sense of solidarity with the global community and a genuine concern for the common good. To that end, the University offers a...
Education in South Bend schools after COVID
Most Notre Dame students asked about learning during the pandemic will conjure up memories of the HERE campaign. Maybe what comes to mind for you is competing for a quiet spot in a hectic household, or logging into Zoom classes from a locked South Bend hotel room. Maybe you remember the green signage dotting the quads or the apocalyptic feeling of stopping for a nasal swab en route to a final exam.
Baraka Bouts Champions Embody Spirit of Club, Notre Dame
The reputation of the “Notre Dame experience” brings many ideas to mind: top-tier education, competitive sports, strong community, deeply rooted faith life and more. For some, an integral part of the Notre Dame experience comes in an unexpected form — Baraka Bouts, the women’s boxing club on campus. Each year, the club holds a three-night tournament in which members compete against each other and raise money for two schools operated by the Congregation of Holy Cross in Uganda. This year, the club raised over $77,000 to build a new dorm at St. Joseph’s Hill Secondary School. As the largest all-female club at Notre Dame and the largest women’s boxing club in the world, Baraka Bouts is a one-of-a-kind aspect of the Notre Dame experience.
