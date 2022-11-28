Read full article on original website
Troopers: Weather conditions led to crash on Ohio Turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to mile marker 235 of the turnpike around 9:30 a.m.
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them
A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mount Gilead police investigating robbery
MOUNT GILEAD—Village Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Kroger on Ohio 95 Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m. While a weapon was threatened, one was not presented. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle immediately after, according to Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward
If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Will Ohioans finally get to vote on legalizing marijuana in 2023? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023. While we’re waiting, we’re talking on Today in Ohio about how the state legislature may allow weed for any condition “that the patient’s symptoms may reasonably be expected to be relieved from medical marijuana.”
huroninsider.com
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deliberations to begin Wednesday in Ohio’s Worst Homicide
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The jury in the case of George Wagner IV will begin their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Wagner is accused of participating in what has been called, “Ohio’s Worst Homicide.” Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What to you need to know about Ohio deer season
The week-long gun season to hunt deer opens Monday in Ohio.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape victim
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
