sciotopost.com

Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
New York Post

Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them

A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
crawfordcountynow.com

Mount Gilead police investigating robbery

MOUNT GILEAD—Village Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Kroger on Ohio 95 Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m. While a weapon was threatened, one was not presented. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle immediately after, according to Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey.
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
huroninsider.com

Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands

SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deliberations to begin Wednesday in Ohio’s Worst Homicide

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The jury in the case of George Wagner IV will begin their deliberations at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Wagner is accused of participating in what has been called, “Ohio’s Worst Homicide.” Wagner, his brother, mother, and father are charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
