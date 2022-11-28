ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Independent

Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
Newsweek

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Expects Donald Trump Will Be 'Convicted'

George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, said during a television appearance this week, that he believes Trump will eventually be "charged" and "convicted." George Conway is an American lawyer and former friend of Trump's, before he became a vocal critic of the then-president...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Reportedly Testifies to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s former top adviser, Stephen Miller, testified before a federal grand jury on Tuesday as part of the Jan. 6 criminal investigation led by the Department of Justice. The former speechwriter spent several hours at a federal court house in D.C., where lead prosecutor Thomas Windom was also spotted, according to CNN. Miller is the first known witness to testify before the DOJ-appointed special counsel, who was appointed earlier this month to oversee investigations into the insurrection and classified documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago home. As part of an entirely separate investigation, Miller testified virtually before the House select committee in April regarding the events of Jan. 6. In a public hearing in July, that committee revealed that Trump insisted on keeping lines targeting ex-Vice President Mike Pence in his speech at the Ellipse, despite pushback from White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, and hours before rioters would storm the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” The DOJ also requested Pence’s testimony last week.Read it at CNN
CNN

Analysis: Meet the 'Never-Again Trump' Republicans

Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the "Never Trump" wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group -- the "Never-Again Trumpers" -- could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
Business Insider

Bill Barr says that Trump 'has been fading for months' and should 'stand aside' following the former president's announcement to run again

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said that Donald Trump "has been fading for months," adding that the former president's attitude kept him from securing a second term. "I think he has been fading for months now, and the recent midterm elections, I think have really popped his balloon," Barr said during an interview with PBS' "Firing Line," which aired on Friday.
WAVY News 10

Seven incoming House members to watch

More than 70 incoming lawmakers will be sworn into the House this January after winning their races earlier this month. Republicans are poised to control the House next year, with 220 seats having been called in their favor compared to Democrats’ 213. Two races remain uncalled.  Next year’s crop of first-term lawmakers in the House […]
