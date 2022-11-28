Read full article on original website
Arizona secretary of state sues after Republican officials refuse to certify county election results
Cochise county officials have endorsed claims of voter fraud despite no evidence of any problems
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
12 Republican senators broke with their party and voted for a bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate passed the legislation by a 61-36 margin on Tuesday evening. It must now be passed again by the House before Biden signs it into law.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment. Mr McCarthy told reporters after the speech that...
McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles”...
Gov. Kristi Noem suggests RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should be replaced after midterm losses: 'I don't know a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the GOP "needs to evaluate what we are doing" after midterm losses, hinting at replacing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter
Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President
Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Jan. 6 Committee Chair Says Final Report on Capitol Riots May Be Ready Before Christmas
"The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that," Chairman Bennie Thompson said, per CNN The final report of the U.S. House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021 might be published before Christmas, according to the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson. Thompson, a Democrat, told reporters this week there's "a good possibility" that the committee's final report could come out prior to Dec. 25 — and it will be eight chapters long. "The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement...
Donald Trump ‘shied away from criticising Nick Fuentes’
Advisers wanted ex-president to distance himself from white supremacist with whom he dined but Trump feared alienating supporters – insiders
Republicans bristle at Florida's reputation as front line of social issues fight
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida are in the political spotlight as the possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate solidifies his party's hold on the Sunshine State. But with DeSantis's Florida now a conservative beacon, a special status conferred on the state amid the Trump administration and the COVID-19...
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
