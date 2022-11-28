Read full article on original website
Man stabbed, Duluth Police looking for suspect
Update: Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, Duluth police officers arrested 45-year-old Jerome Voorhees without incident for 1st Degree Assault in relation to the stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, November 29. The 42-year-old male victim is in stable condition. The Duluth Police Department is looking for a suspect in a...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
MNA nurses voting on a second potential strike
15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are voting Wednesday, whether to authorize a second strike. The vote comes after members from the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) walked off the job for three days back in Septmember. MNA says at this point, there has been little to no movement at the bargaining table since that first strike.
Helpful tips on steering clear of winter accidents
Throughout the day on Tuesday, snow plows were trying to keep the roads as clear as they could, but the snow kept falling at a pretty good pace. The morning and afternoon commutes were both impacted by the falling snow. WDIO spoke with experienced tow truck driver Zak McClelland, CEO...
Looking at tourism in Duluth now and for years to come
Tourism in the city of Duluth happens all year long…365 days. “We are up 13% in our collections, and that even accounts for inflation, which we would count for about 8%, we are up 5% over significant other years, 20, 21, 2019. We are definitely outperforming other markets. The Twin Cities rate around the national average, but we are above the Minnesota average,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson mentioned.
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
Jason’s must see things in Duluth this December
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this December. It’s a mix of shows to check out with the family, shopping opportunities, and more. December 2nd and runs through the 18th. The musical is based on the classic adventures of the March sisters Jo,...
Justin Liles: Snow diminishes tonight
A rather robust area of low pressure is responsible for snowfall across the southern and eastern portions of the Northland. Road conditions will continue to be difficult around the shore of Lake Superior and south through Wisconsin. Even Interstate 35 is slick for and has stretches of slow travel due to the snow from Duluth all the way to Minneapolis. Many of the warning and advisories will expire late tonight.
Bulldog men juggling injury & illness ahead of Colorado College rematch
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team returns home to AMSOIL Arena for a conference rematch this weekend. However Head Coach Scott Sandelin said their lines may look different due to injuries and illnesses. The Bulldogs (7-7), coming off a Thanksgiving weekend break, will host Colorado College...
Small Business Week: Superior Waffles
On Tower Avenue in Superior, one restaurant is using a breakfast staple to bring joy to customers. Superior Waffles is owned by husband and wife Duo Cal and Natalie Harris. They say their business has really taken off. “Business has been booming. The weekends are bananas”, says Natalie. Superior...
Bischoff records milestone as GRG tops CEC, Hilltoppers shut out North Shore
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) girls hockey hosted Lake Superior Conference opponent Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) on Tuesday, looking to snap a four game losing streak. On the flip side of that, GRG came into the game on a three game winning streak over the Lumberjacks dating back to 2020. Lightning sophomore Mercury Bischoff...
