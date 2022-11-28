Officials in Dayton, Ohio and nearby cities remain concerned about a potential loss of income tax revenue from remote workers, even though projections that work-from-home could cost the city up to $20 million in revenue have not materialized this year. In fact, as Cornelius Frolik writes in the Dayton Daily News, “Dayton’s income tax collections were up 7.5% through the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to city budget documents.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO