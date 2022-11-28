ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio sues Warner Brothers Discovery

(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliberately misled investors during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., fueling $25.5 million in losses for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement […]
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
wyso.org

A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program

The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
Cleveland.com

Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
columbusfreepress.com

Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP

Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
PLANetizen

As Remote Work Persists, Ohio Cities Brace for Tax Revenue Losses

Officials in Dayton, Ohio and nearby cities remain concerned about a potential loss of income tax revenue from remote workers, even though projections that work-from-home could cost the city up to $20 million in revenue have not materialized this year. In fact, as Cornelius Frolik writes in the Dayton Daily News, “Dayton’s income tax collections were up 7.5% through the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to city budget documents.”
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Washington Examiner

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
