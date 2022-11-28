Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio sues Warner Brothers Discovery
(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deliberately misled investors during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc., fueling $25.5 million in losses for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the State Teachers Retirement […]
Ohio AG sues Warner Bros. Discovery over workers’ pension loss
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a motion asking to be appointed lead plaintiff in a securities class-action lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Will Ohioans finally get to vote on legalizing marijuana in 2023? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023. While we’re waiting, we’re talking on Today in Ohio about how the state legislature may allow weed for any condition “that the patient’s symptoms may reasonably be expected to be relieved from medical marijuana.”
wyso.org
A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program
The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
Ohio eyes big changes to medical, recreational marijuana laws: Capitol Letter
Just doob it: The campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is hoping to get on November 2023 ballots, Laura Hancock reports. The proposed initiated statute was originally planned to be on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the campaign was delayed a year after a court fight and settlement. In the meantime, a bill expanding medical marijuana is being considered by lawmakers during lame duck.
columbusfreepress.com
Whatever happened to Rent Control for Columbus? Squashed by the Ohio GOP
Ohio House Bill 430, pushed by the entrenched Ohio Republicans and passed in September, had a simple enough title: “Regards property development.” It made a slew of changes to the Ohio Revised Code, such as revising laws for orphaned oil wells and designating April as “Ohio Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.”
PLANetizen
As Remote Work Persists, Ohio Cities Brace for Tax Revenue Losses
Officials in Dayton, Ohio and nearby cities remain concerned about a potential loss of income tax revenue from remote workers, even though projections that work-from-home could cost the city up to $20 million in revenue have not materialized this year. In fact, as Cornelius Frolik writes in the Dayton Daily News, “Dayton’s income tax collections were up 7.5% through the third quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to city budget documents.”
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
Bill could change the future of social work in Ohio
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
State Wildlife Officers John Coffman and Matt Teders, assigned to Fayette and Madison counties, respectively, were notified that a landowner had located four beagles running near the roadway. The landowner secured the dogs away from the road. Officer Coffman attempted to locate a number for the hunter whose name was on a collar while Officer Teders canvassed the area for the hunters. The officers found the hunters, and the dogs were reunited with their owners.
Washington Examiner
Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Proposes Measure Making it Harder for Voters to Amend State Constitution
LaRose is proposing that constitutional amendments also be required to get at least 60% of the vote instead of the 50%, plus one vote that’s currently needed.
Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Wants to Make it Harder to Amend Constitution. Evidence of a Problem is Lacking
But there are some citizen-initiated amendments coming that LaRose and the state’s other Republican leaders may oppose
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Backers of an Ohio recreational marijuana legalization proposal aim to place the initiated statute before voters in November 2023, an attorney representing the group said Monday. Meantime, the General Assembly may pass by the end of the year a bill that would allow the drug for any...
Comments / 0