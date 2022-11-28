Read full article on original website
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
How the Senate GOP’s Infighting Could Hurt Herschel Walker
In the wake of a disappointing midterm election performance, warring factions of Senate Republicans are publicly pointing fingers, trashing each other to the press, and agitating for changes in party leadership.They’re doing everything, it seems, except focusing on the Georgia runoff election that is now less than three weeks away.The outcome of the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 will determine whether Democrats will continue to run an effectively tied Senate, or whether they’ll expand their majority to 51 seats.But the GOP’s defeats in four battleground Senate races have cost them their chance...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat, ushering in new generation of leadership
Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to lead the House caucus in the next Congress, ushering in a new generation of House leadership with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) as the next minority whip and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as House Democratic conference chairman.
McCarthy: Democrats could influence House speaker pick if GOP doesn't unite
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that Democrats could "end up picking" the next House speaker if his GOP colleagues fail to coalesce around him. Why it matters: Time is ticking before the Jan. 3 House speaker vote — and McCarthy is at risk of falling short of the 218 votes necessary to secure the post amid a far-right revolt.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
McConnell-aligned Senate GOP group shelling out $14 million to boost Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
FIRST ON FOX: The top outside group that supports Senate Republican incumbents and candidates is shelling out $14.2 million to run ads in Georgia's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), which shared its runoff election plans first with...
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
