Nov. 30 update: Midcoast adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Hoping you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. A chance to slow down and count our blessings. But, now the Christmas season is upon us. No more slowing down for a while. But, lots of opportunities to show our gratitude for family, friends and this wonderful community we live in. Christmas is a time for giving. The Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club is excellent at that, but this week we make it fun, fun, fun.
BRHS Project Graduation raffle drawing Dec. 14
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 2023 is holding a raffle to raise funds for their Project Graduation trip to Boston in June 2023. Drawing #1 - $100 gift card to Pinkham’s Gourmet Market, $25 gift card to Farm 23 and a $25 gift card to Hannaford. Drawing...
BHSD will continue COVID-19 wastewater study into 2023
Since January, Boothbay Harbor Sewer District plant operator Michael Hills has collected two 250 mL wastewater samples twice a week to monitor COVID-19 levels. Boothbay Harbor is one of two Maine sites participating in the federal study. The other is the Rockland wastewater plant. For researchers, the data is closely...
Home values remain strong in Maine
Buyer demand remains healthy in Maine, while rising interest rates and tight inventory continue to affect the real estate market. Maine Listings today reported a 7.79 percent rise in the cost for a single- family existing home, which reached a median sales price (MSP) of $332,000 in October 2022 compared to October 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. October 2022 sales dipped 23.41 percent compared to a year ago, due to the existing market factors.
Boothbay Harbor wants broadband committee input on possible regional network
Boothbay Harbor selectmen want an opinion from the broadband committee prior to committing to any potential network expansion plans. On Nov. 28, selectmen heard a Fidium Fiber presentation on a region-wide network which includes Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Edgecomb and Southport. Under the proposal, Fidium would invest $3.8 million to connect all four towns to a broadband fiber network.
Boothbay Lights update
The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and Boothbay Lights have announced they are keeping an eye on Saturday’s weather – rain and wind in the forecast -- for the scheduled arrival of Santa Claus and friends – and other events, such as the Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks.
Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill still open
Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill, in Boothbay Harbor at the head of the historic footbridge, will be open through New Year’s evening for lunch and dinner. We will have band and open buffet for New Years’ Evening Party. Watch for details soon on Facebook and Instagram. Harborside 1901 is open daily Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Slip and slide, no thank you
Any longtime Mainer knows a fall that felt like summer does not mean we won’t get slammed in winter. Early morning black ice and one recent quick shift in temperatures during precipitation hopefully reminded area motorists and walkers to take extra care. Just as September brings a need to...
