Cascade Co. Clerk and Recorders race recount underway; candidate petitions to stop the recount

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Temporary restraining order to stop recount for Cascade Co. Clerk and Recorder race denied
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A judge has ruled against stopping the recount for the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder race. The recount had already been started by the time the ruling came in, Tuesday. Final results showed Sandra Merchant ahead of Rina Fontana Moore by only 36 votes. Moore filed...
montanarightnow.com
Cascade Co. recount for clerk and recorder race is in
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After two days of counting ballots, the Cascade County Commission, acting in its capacity as the recount board, has completed the the recount of the 2022 Clerk and Recorder race between Rina Fontana Moore and Sandra Merchant. The final results of the hand recount are as...
Merchant defeats Fontana Moore in Clerk & Recorder race
Sandra Merchant will be the new Clerk & Recorder for Cascade County, after a recount on Monday and Tuesday confirmed the results of the election.
agupdate.com
Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana
EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
ecitybeat.com
Marijuana Tax Revenue For Great Falls – Commissioner Rick Tryon
On Election Day a few weeks ago Cascade County voters voted to approve a 3% local option tax on recreational adult use marijuana sales countywide. On the same ballot, Great Falls voters approved commercial marijuana activities, weed shops etc., within Great Falls city limits. In light of those decisions by...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
theelectricgf.com
New lawsuit filed against city over marijuana zoning rules
Another lawsuit related to marijuana business operations has been filed against the city. Green Creek LLC, owned by Janelle and Dale Yatsko, has filed a new complaint against the city over their proposed location for a dispensary. The Yatsko’s signed a lease for 1826 10th Ave. S, the former Bowser...
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Team KRTV is ready to take the 'Polar Plunge!'
The Polar Plunge features brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana.
montanarightnow.com
National Flood Insurance Program to potentially put city of Belt on probation
DENVER – The city of Belt, Montana will be placed on probationary status by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) on January 27, 2023, unless measures are taken to correct noncompliance with respect to the City’s floodplain management program. Belt is an NFIP-participating community with 15 flood insurance...
Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to trailer fire
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a trailer on fire at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
Things You Can Only Find in Great Falls: Happy Holidays Edition!
The holiday season is a magical time, especially in Montana’s best dam town Great Falls! December is jam-packed with seasonal festivities, so you may as well just plan to be here the entire month. Without further ado, here’s a look at some things you can only find in Great...
Here Comes A Pitch 4 SHELBY
You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...
'Parade Of Lights' delights crowd in downtown Great Falls
Hundreds of people flocked to Central Avenue from Sixth Street all the way to Park Drive in celebrating the start to the holiday season.
Comments / 0