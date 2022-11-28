Cascade Co. Clerk and Recorders race recount underway; candidate petitions to stop the recount

You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO