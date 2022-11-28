Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
A Mental Health Crisis in Emerging Adults
Emerging adults have had a greater increase in mental health symptoms than any other age group. Because of inequities at multiple levels, marginalized youth may be most at risk for poor post-COVID-19 outcomes. Access to mental health services, physical activity, mindfulness and gratitude practices, and music and laughter may help.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that online learning during COVID-19 was detrimental to teen mental health, school satisfaction, performance
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the social and school world for teens as virtual learning or hybrid learning became the norm in 2020-21. The unprecedented shutdown of classroom learning caused undue stress, low levels of social inclusion and low satisfaction with school for many—and mental health issues for some, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Davis.
psychologytoday.com
Are Mental Health Symptoms Different From Bodily Symptoms?
Recognition of mental health symptoms is an important step in help-seeking. Skills for symptom clarification are under-emphasized in clinical practice and research. Mental health symptoms demand empathic understanding rather than a "checklist" approach. Unpacking details in the symptom clarification process is essential to facilitate progress. Identifying experiences that could be...
WTKR
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Tripolar Disorder Symptoms? 7 Signs
Tripolar disorder is caused by the interaction between borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, which leads to a syndrome known as manic dysphoria. Tripolar disorder is characterized by symptoms such as:. Uncontrollable and irrational anger. Psychosis. Symptoms may be distressing, difficult to manage, and a huge burden on the healthcare...
Medical and psychological research offers an in-depth look into gaslighting and the gaslighter mentality
Psychologists explain how to deal with gaslighting and raise your self-esteem in the process. **This article is based on information sourced from psychological, medical, and scientific websites, which are cited throughout the story**
4 defining traits of a psychopath, according to a researcher who studies them
Psychopathy is a spectrum, but people with it have certain qualities in common, like an inability to love, the neuroscientist Abigail Marsh said.
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
MedicalXpress
psychologytoday.com
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma in Borderline Personality Disorder
Almost all studies of subjects with borderline personality disorder show that a significant percentage have a history of child abuse. Family invalidation is even more common in BPD than frank child abuse. A new study that seems to show a lack of correlation between BPD and child abuse has a...
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
NJ allocates millions in COVID relief funds to college students' mental health services
New Jersey’s public colleges and research universities can apply for some of the $15 million allocated for mental health services by the state as students continue to face rising rates of suicide and depression — a trend widely believed to have worsened during the pandemic. The funds come...
MedicalXpress
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Study: Due to masculine dominance, gynecological science focuses on reproduction rather than women's health
A new preliminary study from Tel Aviv University reveals that due to masculine dominance of the gynecological science field, most gynecological research focuses on childbirth and reproduction rather than women's health and well-being. Mapping scientific journals in the category of gynecology and obstetrics, the study found that the majority deal with fertility, pregnancy, fetuses, and childbirth, while many topics that are much more critical to women's quality of life receive little attention, both in scientific research and in the clinic.
PsyPost
Impulsivity early in adolescence linked to antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder in later life
Can being an impulsive early adolescent be a slippery slope leading to more serious problems in the later teenage years? A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health explores the relationships between impulsivity, antisocial behavior, and alcohol use through different stages of adolescence and emerging adulthood. The teen years...
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
