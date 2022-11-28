Read full article on original website
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Man charged with murder in Lumberton Food Lion stabbing faces new charge
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The man charged with first-degree murder following a Food Lion stabbing will now face an additional charge, according to District Attorney Matt Scott. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, is charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, Scott said. His first court appearance on that charge was Monday. Sampson is due back […]
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Board...
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 of Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ arrested; police seek 8 others
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police. Fayetteville police released the list in early November. Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested. Pomeroy was...
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Raeford home was shot at
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies...
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
