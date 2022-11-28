ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WECT

Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Board...
BLADENBORO, NC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Spring Lake mom arrested after 1-year-old exposed to fentanyl

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A Spring Lake mother was arrested one month after her child was treated for exposure to fentanyl. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WECT

Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

