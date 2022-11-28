A 47-year-old Applegate man has charges pending after rear-ending a Sandusky school bus yesterday afternoon. Chief Lester reports that it was about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened on South Elk and Lincoln Streets, with the black pickup truck fleeing the scene as the bus pulled over. The bus driver notified police and the school, with parents being notified of the accident by both sources.

SANDUSKY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO