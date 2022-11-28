Read full article on original website
Patricia “Pat” Jamison, 66
Patricia “Pat” Jamison, age 66 of Otter Lake, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Services for Pat will be held on Monday, December 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Deerfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Leonard Sobczak, 76
Leonard Sobczak, age 76 of Filion and owner of Sobczak Construction, passed away on Monday, November 28, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Donna Maxine Muxlow-Higgins, 94
Donna Maxine Muxlow-Higgins, age 94 of Brown City, passed away on Tuesday, November 2. Memorial services for Donna Maxine Muxlow-Higgins will be held in the spring, with burial at the Evergreen Cemetery and arrangements made by the Carman Funeral Home.
Applegate man flees scene after rear-ending Sandusky school bus
A 47-year-old Applegate man has charges pending after rear-ending a Sandusky school bus yesterday afternoon. Chief Lester reports that it was about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened on South Elk and Lincoln Streets, with the black pickup truck fleeing the scene as the bus pulled over. The bus driver notified police and the school, with parents being notified of the accident by both sources.
MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life
Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
Drug Task Force arrests Bad Axe man, seizes prescription pills and rifle
A search warrant served to a Colfax Township home last Friday yielded one arrest, a rifle, prescription pills, and more, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports. The sheriff revealed in a press release that the search on November 25, at the 1700 block of South Van Dyke Road, also turned up suspected ecstasy, LSD, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police also found underage individuals possessing marijuana at the scene, which was also confiscated.
