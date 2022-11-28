Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Loot boxes cause “financial and emotional harm” to children
New research from UK universities shows that loot boxes cause “financial and emotional harm” to children. A new report, from Newcastle and Loughborough Universities, said that the “highly alluring” items being advertised to them while gaming was leading to an inability to track their spending. It...
Warzone 2.0 players discover infinite money glitch that lets you max cash in seconds
It’s no secret that most Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players aren’t exactly the biggest fans of the new DMZ mode. Prior to launch, it sounded like it was going to be pretty fun - many people got the impression that it was basically going to be Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty-flavoured take on Escape from Tarkov, but that isn’t exactly the case.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
Woman finds Nintendo Switch in Tesco with incredible yellow sticker discount
A woman has found the discount of a lifetime after copping a Nintendo Switch in Tesco with the coveted yellow sticker. Black Friday shoppers looking to save money during these tough times will be aiming to get the best deals possible. Parents are patiently waiting all year round for games...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022
Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.
Sims 4 update purges 'wholly unacceptable content' from its gallery
The Gallery Profanity Filter update has taken out the trash.
Microsoft is preparing for GTA 6’s launch – and it might be coming earlier than you expect
MICROSOFT believes that long-anticipated game GTA 6 will release in 2024, according to documents filed with the Competition and Markets Authority. The makers of the Xbox gaming consoles are submitting documents to the UK’s competition watchdog in view of the company’s attempted acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard.
CNET
Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Video games are always a great gift to give in the holiday season and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together a list...
MedicalXpress
Cancer greater cause for concern than COVID for those over 50, reports find
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers at the University of Stirling found chronic health conditions are a greater cause for concern than COVID-19 and that older people feel safer from catching COVID-19 in health care settings than in other places in the community. The findings of two reports, which inform a...
MedicalXpress
Traumatic social experience blocks social reward and promotes sustained social avoidance, study finds
Past social trauma is encoded by a population of stress/threat-responsive brain cells that become hyperactivated during subsequent interaction with non-threatening social targets. As a consequence, previously rewarding social targets are now perceived as social threats, which promotes generalized social avoidance and impaired social reward processing that can contribute to psychiatric disorders, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Brain and Body Research Center at Mount Sinai and published November 30 in Nature.
The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle is a gamer's dream
Though Black Friday has passed, anyone in need (or want) of a new gaming console, can still find notable discounts at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, some of which run through Cyber Monday. One such deal? The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which pairs the console with a Mario Kart game and three-month online membership, all for the same price as the Nintendo Switch alone.
techeblog.com
This PlayStation 5 Portable Handheld Console Would Give the Nintendo Switch Pro Competition
This PlayStation 5 Portable handheld console would definitely give the Nintendo Switch Pro competition when it’s unveiled next year, and since most games can be downloaded digitally there is no need for a disc drive. The console’s two-tone design matches that of the DualSense controller, complete with a black analog control sticks flanked by the iconic white △, O, X, and ▢ symbols.
Comments / 1