Bloomington, IN

FOX Sports

College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem

Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
247Sports

The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington

Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
247Sports

Jaylin Lucas named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year; Six IU players named All-Big Ten

Despite a tough season for Indiana football, several Hoosier players still garnered All-Big Ten recognition, including one player who received a positional award. Indiana freshman running back and kick returner Jaylin Lucas was named the Big Ten's Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. Lucas is the first freshman to ever win the award. This season, his two kick return touchdowns were the most among all FBS players, and his 28.1 yards per return ranked No. 4 nationally.
