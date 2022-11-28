Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis Previews Indiana Matchup in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ahead of the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels' matchup at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, coach Hubert Davis talked about the challenges his team will face, his history with Bob Knight, the anticipated atmosphere at Assembly Hall and more.
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
WATCH: Indiana Basketball Starts Second Half With 7-2 Run After Miller Kopp's Layup
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis needed a timeout after this Miller Kopp layup, which gave Indiana a 13-point lead in the second half.
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina
Indiana took on North Carolina on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 77-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here is a collection of some of the best photos from the game.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
How to Watch No. 10 Indiana Basketball Against No. 18 North Carolina
Indiana basketball (6-0) welcomes the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday for a 9:15 p.m. ET tipoff. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Ohio State Football: These big changes need to happen
The Ohio State football team has now lost two straight games to TTUN. It’s the first time this has happened since the John Cooper era. It seems like the Buckeyes have another Cooper at the helm now. If they don’t want that to be the case, they need to make changes.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With North Carolina in Real Time
It's a blueblood showdown between Indiana and North Carolina on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated on all the news and views from the game, straight from press row at Assembly Hall.
Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
247Sports
The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington
Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis emphatically sets status for Indiana's matchup vs. UNC
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis says that he will play in the Hoosiers’ next game against the North Carolina Tarheels. “Obviously I’m not 100 percent but I will be playing tomorrow. It’s a huge game. I’m playing tomorrow,” Jackson-Davis said. “You’ll all wanna get that out there.”
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
247Sports
Jaylin Lucas named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year; Six IU players named All-Big Ten
Despite a tough season for Indiana football, several Hoosier players still garnered All-Big Ten recognition, including one player who received a positional award. Indiana freshman running back and kick returner Jaylin Lucas was named the Big Ten's Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. Lucas is the first freshman to ever win the award. This season, his two kick return touchdowns were the most among all FBS players, and his 28.1 yards per return ranked No. 4 nationally.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0