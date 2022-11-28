Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Township firefighters respond to a fire at Scio Farms
The Scio Township Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on November 29, at a residence in Scio Farms. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde said neighbors saw smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911. “We arrived and found...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp Police Report, October 2022
In October 2022, Deputies responded to 188 calls for service in Lodi Twp, up from 172 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,788, up from 1,677 for the same period last year for a 7% increase. Officers conducted 84 traffic stops, up from 57...
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense
Another entertaining season of high school football is in the books, meaning it is time to recognize the best from the Metro Detroit coverage area. MLive’s Metro Detroit Football Dream Team is absolutely loaded with talent once again. Along with the usual positions on offense, there are “all-purpose” selections...
