ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Township firefighters respond to a fire at Scio Farms

The Scio Township Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on November 29, at a residence in Scio Farms. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde said neighbors saw smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911. “We arrived and found...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 188 calls for service in Lodi Twp, up from 172 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,788, up from 1,677 for the same period last year for a 7% increase. Officers conducted 84 traffic stops, up from 57...
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense

Another entertaining season of high school football is in the books, meaning it is time to recognize the best from the Metro Detroit coverage area. MLive’s Metro Detroit Football Dream Team is absolutely loaded with talent once again. Along with the usual positions on offense, there are “all-purpose” selections...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy