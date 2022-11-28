Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery
FORT WORTH, Texas - The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home. Tara Massey caught the video on her doorbell camera on Tuesday night. The...
dallasexpress.com
Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country
A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
fox4news.com
The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroy
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
The Community News
Trustees approve purchase process for 19 acres on Champions Drive
The Aledo ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to empower Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn to enter into a contract to purchase about 19.5 acres of land on Champions Drive at a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The land is on the west side of Champions Drive and stretches from...
Hunter falls from tree near Trophy Club, taken to hospital by air ambulance
n injured deer hunter is in the hospital after being found and transported from Trophy Club Tuesday. Trophy Club police and fire got a call saying the hunter had fallen from a tree
checkupnewsroom.com
Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD
If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.85 Million Endless Oasis in Weatherford Texas provides Luxurious Recreational and Residential Experience
127 River Oak Court Home in Weatherford, Texas for Sale. 127 River Oak Court, Weatherford, Texas is a one of a kind estate for the luxurious recreational and residential experience with features including large pool with infinity edge, water fall, slide, swim up bar, and extensive decorative lighting. This Home in Weatherford offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 11,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 127 River Oak Court, please contact Don Bell (Phone: 903-651-5615) at Don Bell Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday
Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
WFAA
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands in donations from multiple Buddhist temples across North Texas
Police said $38,000 was stolen from the Buddhist temple in White Settlement using diversionary theft tactics to distract the monk. Others were targeted too.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
North Texas cafe serves up the best French toast in the state & among tastiest in the country: report
If you're searching around for some high-quality breakfast, almost every city in America will have some top-notch breakfast spots, but when you're looking for the best of a specific food item there are some that stand above the rest.
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Law Enforcement Officers Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Community
Two local law enforcement officers are getting some well-deserved recognition for doing something good in their communities. Deputy Bryan Woodard of the Tarrant County Constable’s Office takes time every day to feed the homeless, visit with home-bound elderly, and volunteers his own time to help anyone that he can.
KHOU
Fort Worth woman, who was reunited with family after 51 years, forgives person she says kidnapped her
FORT WORTH, Texas — Melissa Highsmith’s case was one of the oldest missing person cases in the country. Her life changed forever thanks to a DNA test that reunited her with her long-lost family. In a sit-down interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like I am dreaming,...
TxDOT breaks ground on $1.6 billion highway construction project
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction of a massive highway redesign in southeast Tarrant County will soon get underway. The $1.6 billion project will widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820 and reconstruct the I-20, I-820 and U.S. 287 interchanges. It's the largest investment in transportation infrastructure in the history of TxDOT's Fort Worth district. "The magnitude of a $1.6 billion project is something that has not been seen," said David Salazar, the TxDOT Fort Worth District engineer. "It's one of the first of its kind." State and regional leaders broke ground on the Southeast Connector today. According to TxDOT, the area this project is...
Southlake Style
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
As a patient, you can feel vulnerable and must rely on the nurses and support staff for consistent treatment of your medical issues and emotions as they occur. The nurses who treated me offered an excellent delivery. I felt a part of the decision- making process. Answers to any questions I had were given in terms I could comprehend. My doctor visits were consistent, and the nurses came promptly and regularly to monitor all aspects of my medical needs. Kindness and professional treatment also came through my door with the early morning lab technicians, food delivery staff, volunteers and cleaning staff who asked how I was feeling each day. Nurses who were assigned to me on a previous day would make the effort to connect with me. A wave or smile made me feel like everyone was pulling for my recovery. You probably save a lot of lives regularly, but let me express that this life is forever grateful.— A Grateful Life.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
The Community News
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
dmagazine.com
My Deaf Sister and Her Husband Dined at Tatsu Dallas. The Chef and Team Learned ASL For Their Reservation.
You may have read D dining critic Brian Reinhart’s recent review of Tatsu Dallas, a 10-seat omakase restaurant that is one of this town’s toughest reservations. The meal, which can run up to 20 courses depending on what chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi serves, is a delicate, intimate experience that Brian says is worth the weekslong wait.
