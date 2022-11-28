As a patient, you can feel vulnerable and must rely on the nurses and support staff for consistent treatment of your medical issues and emotions as they occur. The nurses who treated me offered an excellent delivery. I felt a part of the decision- making process. Answers to any questions I had were given in terms I could comprehend. My doctor visits were consistent, and the nurses came promptly and regularly to monitor all aspects of my medical needs. Kindness and professional treatment also came through my door with the early morning lab technicians, food delivery staff, volunteers and cleaning staff who asked how I was feeling each day. Nurses who were assigned to me on a previous day would make the effort to connect with me. A wave or smile made me feel like everyone was pulling for my recovery. You probably save a lot of lives regularly, but let me express that this life is forever grateful.— A Grateful Life.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO