Aledo, TX

dallasexpress.com

Long-Lost Texas Dog Reunites Family Across the Country

A family who lost their dog in 2017 while living in Galveston enjoyed a holiday surprise when their furry friend turned up at a Fort Worth shelter. The dog, named Bolt, escaped from a weak spot in the fence while owners, Alexis and Robert, were busy preparing their home for Hurricane Irma, which was expected to slam into the island city.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

The Tex Factor: Blowing up Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Robert Dow bought five acres of his grandfather’s land and turned it into one of the largest mining operations in Texas. Silver Creek Materials has been a part of the North Texas fabric for nearly four decades. Their products are literally under the roads you drive on every day, in neighborhoods, gardens, parks and zoos. Oh yeah, and they get to blow stuff up every month on their 650-acre property full of Limestone, dirt, rock, and sand.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Trustees approve purchase process for 19 acres on Champions Drive

The Aledo ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to empower Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn to enter into a contract to purchase about 19.5 acres of land on Champions Drive at a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The land is on the west side of Champions Drive and stretches from...
ALEDO, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Doctor’s Note is Not Required for Excused Absence at Fort Worth ISD

If your child is experiencing mild respiratory symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing and is well-hydrated. If you need to have your child tested for RSV, the flu or COVID-19. Persistent fever for more than two or three days. However, any temperature greater than 100.4 in an infant under...
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.85 Million Endless Oasis in Weatherford Texas provides Luxurious Recreational and Residential Experience

127 River Oak Court Home in Weatherford, Texas for Sale. 127 River Oak Court, Weatherford, Texas is a one of a kind estate for the luxurious recreational and residential experience with features including large pool with infinity edge, water fall, slide, swim up bar, and extensive decorative lighting. This Home in Weatherford offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 11,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 127 River Oak Court, please contact Don Bell (Phone: 903-651-5615) at Don Bell Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
WEATHERFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Temperatures to plunge in North Texas Wednesday

Don't get caught leaving your house Wednesday morning without a jacket. The nice warm temperatures on Tuesday will disappear after a strong cold front moves through North Texas this evening. Low temperatures fall into the 30s on Wednesday morning, with high temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Things will...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

TxDOT breaks ground on $1.6 billion highway construction project

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction of a massive highway redesign in southeast Tarrant County will soon get underway. The $1.6 billion project will widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820 and reconstruct the I-20, I-820 and U.S. 287 interchanges. It's the largest investment in transportation infrastructure in the history of TxDOT's Fort Worth district. "The magnitude of a $1.6 billion project is something that has not been seen," said David Salazar, the TxDOT Fort Worth District engineer. "It's one of the first of its kind." State and regional leaders broke ground on the Southeast Connector today. According to TxDOT, the area this project is...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Southlake Style

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine

As a patient, you can feel vulnerable and must rely on the nurses and support staff for consistent treatment of your medical issues and emotions as they occur. The nurses who treated me offered an excellent delivery. I felt a part of the decision- making process. Answers to any questions I had were given in terms I could comprehend. My doctor visits were consistent, and the nurses came promptly and regularly to monitor all aspects of my medical needs. Kindness and professional treatment also came through my door with the early morning lab technicians, food delivery staff, volunteers and cleaning staff who asked how I was feeling each day. Nurses who were assigned to me on a previous day would make the effort to connect with me. A wave or smile made me feel like everyone was pulling for my recovery. You probably save a lot of lives regularly, but let me express that this life is forever grateful.— A Grateful Life.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash

ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
ROWLETT, TX
The Community News

New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road

Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

