ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign in January. A former Kansas Senate staffer wants to replace him.

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, made infamous by his DUI arrest in Topeka last year, will resign in January, he said in a notice to the Secretary of State Monday evening.

Mike Pirner, a spokesperson for Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, first confirmed that Suellentrop has indicated he will resign his seat in "early January" but provided no further details or statement on the matter.

In a letter to Secretary of State Scott Schwab later in the day, Suellentrop said he would step down on Jan. 2. Suellentrop didn't immediately return a phone call and emails seeking comment.

Suellentrop has had a longtime presence in Topeka. He was first elected to the Kansas House before moving to the Senate in 2016 and eventually rising to the rank of majority leader in 2021.

His time in leadership, however, was short-lived. Suellentrop was arrested in March of that year and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving after driving the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka.

Police records later showed Suellentrop's blood-alcohol level was over twice the legal limit and the arresting officer claimed Suellentrop called him "donut boy."

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Suellentrop pled no contest to the DUI and reckless driving charges in October and served two days in jail over the matter. A judge granted him early release from probation in July, Shawnee County court records show.

More: Sen. Gene Suellentrop to serve two days in jail with more probation in plea deal over DUI incident

Local Republican Party officials in Sedgwick County would pick Suellentrop's replacement, with Deb Lucia, chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party, saying in an email that such a move must occur by Dec. 19.

At least one candidate has emerged for the seat, one with deep ties to Masterson. Chase Blasi, formerly Masterson's chief of operations, confirmed in a news release that he would be seeking the seat.

Blasi served in the Senate president's office for four years, first under former Senate President Susan Wagle before continuing on with Masterson. He left the Senate in July for a position with Evergy. Masterson has backed Blasi's candidacy.

"I am running for this position, not because of any personal ambition, but because I am dismayed at the direction of this country and this state,” Blasi said. “We can, and for our children’s sake, we must do better.”

Suellentrop's resignation will mean that each of the four lawmakers arrested over the past 20 months will no longer be in their seats for the 2023 legislative session.

More: These 3 Kansas lawmakers have withstood legal troubles. Can they survive primary challenges?

Three members of the Kansas House who were arrested in 2021 lost their primary elections. Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, was given diversion in Johnson County for misdemeanor domestic battery against his brother last year and lost to Melissa Oropeza in the primary.

Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, lost to Carrie Barth in the primary after pleading guilty to three charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from an incident where he allegedly assaulted two students while substitute teaching in Wellsville.

And Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, was defeated by Bill Bloom in the primary after being arrested in Topeka for driving under the influence in January. She later received diversion .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign in January. A former Kansas Senate staffer wants to replace him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eenews.net

Kris Kobach is back — and climate policy is a top target

An old nemesis for Democrats is poised to become a new headache for climate action. Kris Kobach, the hard-line Republican who built a national profile as Kansas secretary of state for his own-the-libs approach to politicking, has revived his career after back-to-back losses left him out of office and estranged from many GOP power brokers.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas Supreme Court justice resigns from KU position over conservative Christian speaker controversy

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall resigned his teaching position at the University of Kansas Law School last week amid a flap over a speaker from a conservative Christian legal group. In a letter to Stephen Mazza, dean of the KU Law School, dated Nov. 25, Stegall said he would not continue teaching a class at the university over what he viewed as an inappropriate response to an effort by the campus' chapter of the Federalist Society...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WIBW

Kansas judge rules doctors can remotely prescribe abortion pills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County district court judge on Wednesday stopped the enforcement of legislation that prohibited doctors from prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine in the state. According to the National Review, Judge Teresa Watson granted a Wichita reproductive center’s petition to block the law. Watson originally rejected...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. I walked doors this election. I talked […] The post Election results show Kansans willing to converse — but not take decisive action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

High Court to launch new committee to aid dwindling lawyers in rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will launch a new committee to aid the dwindling number of lawyers in rural parts of the state. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert is expected to sign an order to create the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee at a brief ceremony between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy