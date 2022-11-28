ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Crypto exchange Kraken lays off 1,000 employees

Kraken, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, will lay off 30% of employees, their CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts, and amidst massive turmoil...
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
CNET

Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist

Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
BUCKSCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to use Wednesday’s rally to reposition into profitable stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to use the market's rally on Wednesday to recalibrate their portfolios. "Use this moment to pivot yourself. Get out of the stocks I've been railing against for a full year," he said, adding, "Get into the stocks of companies that make things and do stuff at a profit and return some of that to you."
KTEN.com

Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now

As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won’t be chock-full of major tax surprises. Still, advisors should update and maintain financial planning strategies to accommodate any tweaks and updates.
Kearney Hub

New 2022 IRA RMD Tables: What Every Retiree Must Know

IRAs play a crucial role in helping millions of Americans save for retirement. But once you retire, traditional IRAs force you to start taking money out once you turn 72. Fail to take out your required minimum distribution (RMD) on time, and you'll face a harsh IRS penalty of 50%.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022: Cramer considers this stock as a potential new portfolio addition

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are calling a 'lousy' rebound from Monday's selloff on China Covid lockdown fears. Jim says now is not the time to be a hero and buy a stock just because it is down. Jim also names a company he is looking at to potentially add to the Charitable Trust bullpen, and another he says could be a good entry point for new Investing Club members.
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.

