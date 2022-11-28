Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
WCAX
Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield
Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Police raid three homes in Springfield during drug, shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Residents in Springfield, Vermont, saw an increased police presence on Wednesday morning. Three houses along Valley Street were raided. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and the Springfield Police Department are all responding. Vermont state police told NBC5 that the early...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating prisoner death at Southern State Correctional Facility
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a prisoner was found dead at Southern State Correctional Facility on Wednesday. The Vermont Department of Corrections said that 74-year-old Charles Mould of Bennington was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning. Mould's cause of death has not yet...
WNYT
Colonie woman facing charges for illegal handgun
A woman is facing charges for illegally having a gun in her Colonie home. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department initially searched Caeshara Cannon’s home in October from a fraud investigation in the town of Bethlehem. That search allegedly led them to a .22-caliber handgun. Sheriff deputies arrested Cannon,...
Police raids planned in Springfield, Vermont
The Vermont State Police, joined by multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, are carrying out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations in Springfield on Wednesday.
WNYT
Pair charged with gun, drug crimes after Washington County traffic stop
Two men are behind bars in Washington County, after police allegedly found multiple drugs and an illegal handgun during a routine traffic stop. Hunter Dooley of Salem and Donald Gray from Virginia were arrested. Officers stopped their car on Fish Hatchery Road and Gray – who was a passenger –...
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
NECN
Major Drug Investigation Underway in Vermont
Vermont State Police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a major drug investigation in Springfield on Wednesday morning. According to WPTZ-TV, there is an increased police presence in the area of Valley Street, where arrest and search warrants are being served. Police said the operation is related...
WNYT
Assault of teen girl under investigation in Columbia County
An assault involving a 16-year-old girl is under investigation. It started around 9 p.m. Tuesday, when police got a report of a break-in and assault at Hudson Terrace Apartments. Police arrived to the apartments to find a chaotic crowd with around 20 people, and one wielding a machete. At least...
Albany duo arrested after traffic stop nets gun, drugs
An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store
Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square.
WNYT
St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident
A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
WNYT
Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of shooting someone at the Queensbury Walmart over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday. Adrian Simental of Moreau is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in court. Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store Sunday...
mynbc5.com
Rutland County Sheriff's deputy intervenes after man shoots self
KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.
6 arrested for DWI in Cohoes over holiday weekend
Over the holiday weekend, the Cohoes Police Department arrested six individuals who were driving while intoxicated.
Comments / 3