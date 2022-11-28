ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaftsbury, VT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vermont and federal agencies carry out drug bust in Springfield

Part of Valley Street was closed to traffic as police carried out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations. Multiple crews were up late fighting a fire at Fred’s Fuel in Derby Tuesday. The Newport Fire Chief tells us it was reported around 9 last night. Vermont...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Police raid three homes in Springfield during drug, shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Residents in Springfield, Vermont, saw an increased police presence on Wednesday morning. Three houses along Valley Street were raided. The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, Narcotics Investigation Unit and the Springfield Police Department are all responding. Vermont state police told NBC5 that the early...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WNYT

Colonie woman facing charges for illegal handgun

A woman is facing charges for illegally having a gun in her Colonie home. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department initially searched Caeshara Cannon’s home in October from a fraud investigation in the town of Bethlehem. That search allegedly led them to a .22-caliber handgun. Sheriff deputies arrested Cannon,...
COLONIE, NY
NECN

Major Drug Investigation Underway in Vermont

Vermont State Police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a major drug investigation in Springfield on Wednesday morning. According to WPTZ-TV, there is an increased police presence in the area of Valley Street, where arrest and search warrants are being served. Police said the operation is related...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WNYT

Assault of teen girl under investigation in Columbia County

An assault involving a 16-year-old girl is under investigation. It started around 9 p.m. Tuesday, when police got a report of a break-in and assault at Hudson Terrace Apartments. Police arrived to the apartments to find a chaotic crowd with around 20 people, and one wielding a machete. At least...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident

A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting someone at the Queensbury Walmart over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday. Adrian Simental of Moreau is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in court. Warren County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store Sunday...
QUEENSBURY, NY
mynbc5.com

Rutland County Sheriff's deputy intervenes after man shoots self

KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy