Massachusetts State

New COVID variants are taking over in Maine

(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
MAINE STATE
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos

(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
MAINE STATE
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry

PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
MAINE STATE
Missing Maine teen found in North Carolina

BUCKFILED (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14-year-old girl from Maine has been found in North Carolina. She is safe, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says officials located Hannah Thomas of Buckfield late Tuesday night at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
MAINE STATE
Catholic Charities helps Mainers stay warm on Giving Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Giving Tuesday, Catholic Charities Maine put its focus on helping people stay warm. Tuesday, the organization handed out free hand-knit hats, scarves and mittens in Portland. Organizers say they received more than 500 items to give to people in need this winter. "We just want it...
PORTLAND, ME
Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
MAINE STATE
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
MAINE STATE

