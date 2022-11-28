Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
New COVID variants are taking over in Maine
(BDN) -- Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. The new bivalent booster protects against emerging...
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
WPFO
Maine social media group refusing to publish snowy owl photos
(BDN) -- If there is one thing snowy owls spending the winter in Maine don’t need, it’s paparazzi. That’s because too much attention from people taking their photos stresses the owls out and poses a real threat to their health. It’s not that wild bird experts like...
WPFO
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
WPFO
Missing Maine teen found in North Carolina
BUCKFILED (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a missing 14-year-old girl from Maine has been found in North Carolina. She is safe, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says officials located Hannah Thomas of Buckfield late Tuesday night at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was taken...
WPFO
Initiative to create consumer-owned utility in Maine qualifies for next year's ballot
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The push replace Maine's two electric utilities with a consumer-owned one took another step forward Wednesday, after the state said the initiative qualified for the 2023 ballot. According to the Secretary of State's Office, the citizen petition called “An Act To Create the Pine Tree Power Company,...
WPFO
Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
WPFO
Over 50 mph winds, heavy rain expected to cause power outages in parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm moving into Maine on Wednesday will bring very strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. Power outages are looking likely. Much cooler for Thursday and still windy with some snow chances, and another storm will arrive by Saturday. Wednesday morning: Some freezing rain...
WPFO
Catholic Charities helps Mainers stay warm on Giving Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Giving Tuesday, Catholic Charities Maine put its focus on helping people stay warm. Tuesday, the organization handed out free hand-knit hats, scarves and mittens in Portland. Organizers say they received more than 500 items to give to people in need this winter. "We just want it...
WPFO
50+ mph wind gusts in parts of Maine expected to cause scattered power outages Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A quiet and cool Tuesday is in store for Maine, but all eyes are on a powerful storm system which looks to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to the state Wednesday evening. Scattered power outages are very likely for portions of the state. Tuesday will be...
WPFO
All Maine BMV branches only open for scheduled appointments following 'serious threat'
AUGUSTA (WGME) – The 13 Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches around Maine will only be open to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday following a serious threat. Officials say the serious threat against BMV branch offices was potentially from an aggrieved customer. “As our enforcement division...
WPFO
Gov. Mills welcomes official Blaine House Christmas trees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills welcomed the official Blaine House Christmas trees Monday. Christmas trees from "Finest Kind Tree Farms" and "Boiling Spring Tree Farm" will be on display at the Blaine House after winning the "People's Choice Christmas Tree Exhibition" at this year's Fryeburg Fair. Both tree farms...
WPFO
Heavy snow, wind knocks out power for thousands across Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A weather system brought lowland snow to Washington state Tuesday, along with strong winds and power outages. Heavy, wet snow fell from Everett to Seattle Tuesday night, bringing down trees that knocked out power and blocked roads throughout the area. Nearly 90,000 people across the Puget...
WPFO
Online portal to streamline heating assistance application process launches in Maine
STATEWIDE (WGME)-- A new online system designed to make applying for heating assistance simpler is now available to Mainers. MaineHousing is launching its first iteration of the online portal for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. It will allow people to start the application process remotely while...
WPFO
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
WPFO
Maine gas price continue to drop, still higher than national average
Prices at the pump continue to drop in Maine. The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is currently $3.82, according to GasBuddy. That's down about 7 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are about 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
WPFO
Maine law enforcement offers tips to protect against porch pirates this season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With millions shopping for online deals this season, porch pirates can become a real threat. “Someone had been coming around taking packages off the street," said Jeffrey McIlwain who lives in Saco. McIlwain was visited by porch pirates this time last year. They made off with some...
WPFO
Report: Home prices expected to rise next year in Greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainers waiting for prices to drop before they buy a home may have to wait a little longer. Julia Smith lives with two roommates in a Portland apartment complex. With high rent and student loans, she says home ownership isn't even a possibility right now, especially...
WPFO
Options available to help with high heating costs, more assistance could be on the way
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- Home heating prices are closing in on the highest point in a decade. The prices people have paid, on average, compared to last heating season have increased significantly. A gallon of heating oil and of kerosene have nearly doubled, according to the Governor's Energy Office. Although for...
WPFO
Facebook scam victim: 'They had taken my tax money, my Christmas money for grandchildren'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A new scam on Facebook has already cost one grandmother in Florida a fortune. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say an imposter is urging people to apply for a grant and get big bucks. Jane, 73, said she fell victim...
Comments / 0