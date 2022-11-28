ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analyst Jason Garrett Creeps Out NFL Fans with Robot-Like Smile

By Dustin Schutte
 2 days ago
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might give great analysis during his appearances on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, but that’s the last thing anyone wants to talk about. It’s his “robot-like” smile that captivated NFL fans over the weekend.

Garrett works as part of the studio analyst panel on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. He provides plenty of great insight on a weekly basis, but people were more focused on how the former Cowboys coach signed off.

Garrett awkwardly smiled at the camera as host Maria Taylor sent coverage over to Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. Before we dive into some of the fan reaction, here’s a look at the clip everyone was discussing:

“That stare is creep af,” one viewer said of Garrett’s smile. Another added, “Going to close my eyes and see Jason Garrett staring into my soul tonight.”

One fan put it quite simply, “Jason Garrett is a robot.” A fourth Sunday Night Football viewer never wants to see it again, adding, “Jason Garrett should not be allowed to stare directly into a camera and smile.”

Now that it’s been pointed out, fans are probably going to avoid watching Garrett in the closing moments of the studio show for the remainder of the year.

Jason Garrett Not the Only Talking Point During SNF

Yes, Jason Garrett stole a lot of attention on Sunday Night Football. However, the studio analyst wasn’t alone in getting roasted during the game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also took some heat on Sunday night. Rodgers was reportedly playing through injury and eventually left the game in the second half. He finished the contest completing 11-of-16 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

One Twitter user was suspicious about everything that unfolded in the second half, saying, “It’s always a crazy coincidence how Aaron Rodgers’ injuries never get made public until he starts playing poorly.”

But it doesn’t sound like this was just a ploy to help Rodgers’ image. Pro Football Talk suggests that we may not see the quarterback again this season.

“From the broken thumb to this new oblique injury, there’s a chance we don’t see Aaron Rodgers play again this year,” PFT tweeted. “Which means there’s a chance we never see Aaron Rodgers play again, ever.”

The Packers have struggled mightily this season. After a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay sits at just 4-8 on the year.

