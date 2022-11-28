Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station may dump water without permit
PLYMOUTH - Activists on the South Shore are angry over the latest message from Holtec, the company decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Holtec wants to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay, something it insists is safe and legal. A representative for Holtec says it is now working with the EPA to amend its permits so it can dump the wastewater. The plant has been shut down since 2019, but more than one million gallons of radioactive wastewater remains in pools inside. During a meeting Monday night, David Noyes, Holtec's senior compliance manager, said the company believes it is already legally allowed to dump the water. The EPA has signaled amending the permit may be the smoothest road ahead. When asked if there would be no discharge prior to the resolution of the permit issue, Noyes said, "I can't say that." Noyes said tests taken seven years ago show the radioactivity is well below federal limits. He said Holtec has dumped in the bay in the past without any issues.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
capecod.com
Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates
SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact has released electricity supply rates for its power supply program. Residential pricing will be 21.699 cents per kilowatt-hour and the commercial rate will be 21.799 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The rates go in effect next month and will last through June 2023....
capecod.com
Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal
FALMOUTH – More objections were made to the state’s proposed changes concerning septic system regulations at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal at the board’s November 21 meeting. In an...
Incoming Cape Cod Sheriff Donna Buckley Wants to Focus on Rehabilitation
Much has been said about the hotly-contested Bristol County Sheriff's election, both around the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and nationally, that saw Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Just across Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod, however, was an open sheriff election that drew many parallels to the...
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16 Pending Approval From Wu, State
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
NECN
Wu Claims Major Progress at Mass. and Cass, Admits Errors ‘Framing for Our Efforts'
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued Monday that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
POLITICO
Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
capecoddaily.com
Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville
OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Convicted former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia loses appeal
The federal appeals court in Boston upheld Jasiel Correia's corruption conviction. The former mayor is serving a six-year prison sentence.
vineyardgazette.com
Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
