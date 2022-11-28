ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

CBS Boston

Company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station may dump water without permit

PLYMOUTH - Activists on the South Shore are angry over the latest message from Holtec, the company decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Holtec wants to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay, something it insists is safe and legal. A representative for Holtec says it is now working with the EPA to amend its permits so it can dump the wastewater. The plant has been shut down since 2019, but more than one million gallons of radioactive wastewater remains in pools inside. During a meeting Monday night, David Noyes, Holtec's senior compliance manager, said the company believes it is already legally allowed to dump the water. The EPA has signaled amending the permit may be the smoothest road ahead. When asked if there would be no discharge prior to the resolution of the permit issue, Noyes said, "I can't say that." Noyes said tests taken seven years ago show the radioactivity is well below federal limits. He said Holtec has dumped in the bay in the past without any issues.  
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact has released electricity supply rates for its power supply program. Residential pricing will be 21.699 cents per kilowatt-hour and the commercial rate will be 21.799 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The rates go in effect next month and will last through June 2023....
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal

FALMOUTH – More objections were made to the state’s proposed changes concerning septic system regulations at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal at the board’s November 21 meeting. In an...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes

Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
POLITICO

Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville

OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission

Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
AQUINNAH, MA
NECN

NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill

After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA

