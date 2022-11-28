Santa Claus comes to town on RTA’s Holiday Bus

DAYTON — Santa Claus is coming to town on the Greater Dayton RTA’s Holiday Bus from December 2nd to December 24th.

Customers can find Saint Nick at the following dates and routes:

Friday, Dec. 2: Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: Route 14 – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Route 16 – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8: Route 17 – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Route 4 – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: Route 8 – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20: Route 14 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22: Route 16 – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: Route 2 – 9:17 a.m. to 11:24 a.m.

Santa Claus will pass out candy canes to passengers who share their wish list with him.

Riders can also enjoy the vintage Christmas design that pays homage to RTA’s 50th Anniversary.

The design features a Christmas tree that is a nod to the historic Christmas Trolley #559, a spokesperson said. Santa can also be spotted in his reindeer-pulled sleigh, inspired by Christmas Trolley #561. Passengers can also see the bus decked in holiday decorations with matching music played on a loop.

The entire bus schedule can be found here.

You can also track this bus live with RTA’s RideTime technology here.

