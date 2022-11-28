ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Peters Appointed Executive Director of the Center for Health Information & Analysis

BOSTON – Today, November 30, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced that Lauren Peters, current Undersecretary for Health Policy for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, has been appointed Executive Director of the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA) effective January 3, 2023.
Baker-Polito Administration Joins Recovery Community Leaders To Reflect on Progress Confronting Opioid Epidemic

QUINCY – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito today, November 28, joined Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Attorney General Maura Healey, and leaders from the recovery community for a roundtable discussion on the Baker-Polito Administration’s collaborative progress in confronting the opioid epidemic over the past eight years.
Would You Stop & Help A Neighbor in Need? Poll Says Only 1 in 3 Massachusetts Residents Would

BOSTON – In an era of white picket fences and manicured lawns, it’s safe to say that many Americans were known for the good relations they had with their neighbors. When they’re just across the yard, and you see them every day, it’s hard to not at least be civil. But maybe life was slower-paced back then, and people had the time to invest in good neighborly relations… because now, as life is busier and faster-paced, it’s getting harder and harder to be a good neighbor, or even take the time to get to know yours. Many Americans, therefore, are not particularly close with their neighbors.
AAA: Gas Prices Fall 5 Cents

FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 5 cents from last week ($3.81), averaging $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 5 cents higher than a month ago ($3.71), and 34 cents higher than November 28, 2021...
