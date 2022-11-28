Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Alliance For Portuguese Speakers Announces New Board Officers
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term at its monthly meeting on November 22. Antonio Massa Viana, Esq., of Sudbury, founder and Managing Attorney at Massa Viana Law, was elected as the health and...
Peters Appointed Executive Director of the Center for Health Information & Analysis
BOSTON – Today, November 30, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced that Lauren Peters, current Undersecretary for Health Policy for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, has been appointed Executive Director of the Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA) effective January 3, 2023.
Baker-Polito Administration Joins Recovery Community Leaders To Reflect on Progress Confronting Opioid Epidemic
QUINCY – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito today, November 28, joined Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Attorney General Maura Healey, and leaders from the recovery community for a roundtable discussion on the Baker-Polito Administration’s collaborative progress in confronting the opioid epidemic over the past eight years.
MassDOT Announces Name A Snowplow Contest for Massachusetts Elementary Schools
BOSTON – Today, November 28, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the launch of a new “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2022/2023...
Would You Stop & Help A Neighbor in Need? Poll Says Only 1 in 3 Massachusetts Residents Would
BOSTON – In an era of white picket fences and manicured lawns, it’s safe to say that many Americans were known for the good relations they had with their neighbors. When they’re just across the yard, and you see them every day, it’s hard to not at least be civil. But maybe life was slower-paced back then, and people had the time to invest in good neighborly relations… because now, as life is busier and faster-paced, it’s getting harder and harder to be a good neighbor, or even take the time to get to know yours. Many Americans, therefore, are not particularly close with their neighbors.
Attorney General’s Office Offers Guidance on Donating To Charities Ahead of Giving Tuesday
BOSTON — In anticipation of “Giving Tuesday” and the upcoming holiday season, Attorney General Maura Healey is providing guidance and advising residents to make well-researched and informed decisions when donating to charities. “In Massachusetts, we are fortunate to have many reputable and worthy charities to support this...
AAA: Gas Prices Fall 5 Cents
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 5 cents from last week ($3.81), averaging $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 5 cents higher than a month ago ($3.71), and 34 cents higher than November 28, 2021...
For 38th Year, Mass State Police Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – For the 38th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police are proud to assist the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0