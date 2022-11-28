ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Texas grid still vulnerable to extreme winter weather, ERCOT estimate shows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans could experience calls to reduce electricity usage — or even power outages — this winter if the grid experiences very high demand for power, estimates from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas show.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. If Gov. Greg Abbott’s dream of a historic property tax break for Texans is to become a reality in the 2023 legislative session, the Republican-controlled Legislature might have to break the state’s constitutional spending limit for the next two years.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 3 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for week three of high school football playoffs - November 25 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Stream more than 100 live games next season by joining KSAT Insider, a free membership program with exclusive benefits. Watch...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy