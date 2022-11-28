A new Tallassee High School was supposed to be completed in September. But like so many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed. Supply chain issues have caused issues with everything from windows to what will heat and cool the new building. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said it will be sometime next year before students can be in the new building.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO