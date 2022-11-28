Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sylacauganews.com
SL Alabama donates $1 million to Central Alabama Community College
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently received a $1 million donation from automotive parts manufacturer SL Alabama to go towards workforce development projects. SL Alabama, which began its Alexander City operations in 2005, produces headlights, taillights, and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia. Kyungsoo Koo, the...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
WSFA
6 HBCU bands revealed for 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans have voted and selected the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands, which showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Returning to a live event for the first time since 2020, the HBOB...
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
tallasseetribune.com
New Tallassee High School to be finished sometime next year
A new Tallassee High School was supposed to be completed in September. But like so many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed. Supply chain issues have caused issues with everything from windows to what will heat and cool the new building. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said it will be sometime next year before students can be in the new building.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
governing.com
Can We Ever Get Beyond Our Legacy of American Racial Terrorism?
My wife and I recently returned from a convening of educators by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Ala. Part of the convening included tours of its Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice. These history and cultural centers preserve the memories of slavery, racism and lynching in America.
WSFA
Overnight tornadoes, storms leave path of damage in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked deadly severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with them tornado warnings for several counties. Sunrise brough visual confirmation of the damage, and news of two deaths. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s office, an...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army finds temporary Christmas distribution center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery now has the keys to a temporary Christmas distribution center. It located in an empty store near Atlanta Highway and has plenty of space to organize various holiday supply drives. “We’ll have pallets of canned goods and dry goods that will...
WSFA
MPS: Prank call prompted police presence at Lee High School
Although the worst of this storm system will stay west of us, the threat here bears watching. Here's an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect!
WSFA
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
Montgomery, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Notasulga High School basketball team will have a game with Alabama Christian Academy on November 29, 2022, 17:15:00. The Jefferson Davis High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
WSFA
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following severe weather
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died as a result of the severe storms that swept across the Montgomery County area early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said along with the deaths, multiple other people were injured. The deaths and injuries happened in the community of Flatwood, but the exact location of where the fatalities occurred is not being released.
WSFA
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
tallasseetribune.com
Storm causes damage across Elmore County
A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
Comments / 0