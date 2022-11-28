ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Kid ‘n Play to perform at New Year’s Eve ‘House Party’ in Central New York

Want to kick off 2023 with the Kid ‘n Play kick step in Central New York?. Kid ‘n Play, the rap duo consisting of Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, will perform at “A New Year’s Eve House Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y. Special guests Trapdeville and Shayla Gessler will also perform at the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
LIVERPOOL, NY
104.5 The Team

Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?

"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
SENECA FALLS, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Freeville author writes her first-ever memoir

Over the years, village of Freeville resident, local author and travel writer Rachel Dickinson has become known for writing several history books and activity books on science and history for middle-school-age children. For Dickinson’s seventh book, she went off the beaten path on the subject matter. “The Loneliest Places:...
FREEVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America

Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca

There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Monu Chhetri endured her dad’s death, war, refugee camp, and arranged marriage to break ground in CNY

Monu Chhetri’s early years may seem an unlikely prelude to her leadership in Syracuse. First was the death of her father when she was a child and the death of her brother a year later. Then came civil war and the terror of being forced from home at gunpoint, running away in the night, her family’s possessions burning in a heap. The war led to 19 years in a refugee camp. Next came an arranged marriage that made her feel like a bird in a cage and eventually a sudden and unexplained flight halfway-round the world to Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
SYRACUSE, NY
