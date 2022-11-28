Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Kid ‘n Play to perform at New Year’s Eve ‘House Party’ in Central New York
Want to kick off 2023 with the Kid ‘n Play kick step in Central New York?. Kid ‘n Play, the rap duo consisting of Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, will perform at “A New Year’s Eve House Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y. Special guests Trapdeville and Shayla Gessler will also perform at the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?
"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
After 30 years, Manlius Art Cinema will soon have new owners
Manlius, N.Y. — Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell agree on this: when they leave their hometown theater to new owners it will be the audiences they will miss the most. The Manlius Art Cinema, for the first time in 30 years, will be operating under new ownership next week.
LeAnn Rimes cancels concert at CNY’s Turning Stone due to illness
Country star LeAnn Rimes has canceled a concert in Central New York due to illness. The Grammy-winning singer was scheduled to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, N.Y., this Friday, Dec. 2. It was the only East Coast stop on her 2022 “Joy: The Holiday Tour” dates.
tompkinsweekly.com
Freeville author writes her first-ever memoir
Over the years, village of Freeville resident, local author and travel writer Rachel Dickinson has become known for writing several history books and activity books on science and history for middle-school-age children. For Dickinson’s seventh book, she went off the beaten path on the subject matter. “The Loneliest Places:...
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
14850.com
Restaurant Row fixture Mahogany Grill will close this winter for a refresh
One of Downtown Ithaca’s longstanding fixtures, Mahogany Grill, will close this winter as its owners work “to create a new concept” in the space. The restaurant’s final day in its current form will be December 24th. “We have decided after 20+ years of serving downtown Ithaca...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Monu Chhetri endured her dad’s death, war, refugee camp, and arranged marriage to break ground in CNY
Monu Chhetri’s early years may seem an unlikely prelude to her leadership in Syracuse. First was the death of her father when she was a child and the death of her brother a year later. Then came civil war and the terror of being forced from home at gunpoint, running away in the night, her family’s possessions burning in a heap. The war led to 19 years in a refugee camp. Next came an arranged marriage that made her feel like a bird in a cage and eventually a sudden and unexplained flight halfway-round the world to Syracuse.
Overtons Take Over As New Owners Of Fulton’s Blue Moon Grill
FULTON – The Blue Moon Grill, 122 Cayuga St., in Fulton is now operated by Mat and Stephanie Overton, as announced by the Overtons. This follows a 17-year run by Bill and Karen Hubel as the owners and operators of the establishment, which has become a popular restaurant. The...
Vports and Syracuse Airport create first international advanced air mobility corridor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is partnering with Québec-based world leader in advanced Air Mobility (AAM), VPorts, to build the first international electric AAM corridor that will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. VPorts, along with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.), […]
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
North Syracuse Central School District to hold vote on $61.2 million capital project
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Central School District is planning to hold an important capital vote project on Tuesday, December 6 on how to use $61.2 million to improve existing facilities. Polling on December 6 will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cicero Elementary School for residents who live […]
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
cnycentral.com
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0