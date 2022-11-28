Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
UW Eau Claire hosts 6th annual GEEKcon
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley community members gathered today for UW Eau Claire’s 6th annual GEEKcon. GEEKcon is an event that gives people an opportunity to share their hobbies and talents with others. This year’s GEEKcon featured video game tournaments, cosplayers, lego displays, and a variety of vendors.
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center at the Confluence sets sights on the closeout of construction debt and funding endowments on access and partnerships
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE PRESS RELEASE) - Pablo Center at the Confluence provides an update on recent fundraising and capital campaign endeavors. With two naming gifts, an annual fall fundraiser, and other contributions over the last year, Pablo Center nears the closing of the first half of the Turn It Up Eleven Campaign and sets sights on future programming and access endeavors.
WEAU-TV 13
Families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Children and their families woke up bright and early this morning for Breakfast with Santa. Community members got into the Christmas spirit at the River Prairie Center in Altoona. The city’s parks and recreation department hosts the annual Breakfast with Santa. The event has sold...
WEAU-TV 13
Send a letter to Santa while attending Clearwater Winter Parade
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are attending the 2022 Clearwater Winter Parade you can bring a letter to Santa. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa during the Parade on Friday. No postage is necessary. You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make sure the letter gets mailed to Santa at the North Pole.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Celebrates 32nd Annual Christmas Parade
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite a chilly start to the weekend, the Chippewa Falls 32nd Annual Christmas Parade must go on. About 50 floats made their way down Bridge Street entertaining community members who came out Saturday night. “It’s been going on for 32 years,” said Teri Ouimette, the...
WEAU-TV 13
RSV and flu cases on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County, which could lead to even higher numbers of cases as the holiday season continues. Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse, said there have been 13 hospitalizations...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep winter sports are getting into the swing of things. This edition of SportScene 13 features prep wrestling, prep hockey, and girls’ and boys’ prep basketball. In Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson, New Richmond battles North, River Falls...
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
WEAU-TV 13
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City Council President will not seek re-election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld is announcing that he will not seek re-election in the Spring 2023 Election. Weld, who has been involved in municipal politics in some capacity for 12 years, said he will serve through the end of his term in April.
WEAU-TV 13
Clearwater Winter Parade kicks off Friday, Bridge to Wonderland Parade Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade in Eau Claire is scheduled to kick off Friday. The Parade is scheduled to kick off with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The Parade route starts on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue and then turns down 1st Avenue,...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have noticed that WEAU is currently not being seen on YouTube TV. We have learned that this situation is due to a fiber line that was cut. Engineers are working to resolve this issue. We hope to have this issue resolved soon, and we will provide an update when we learn more.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 3rd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the first matchup in a three-game series as the War on 94 hits the ice: UW-Eau Claire against UW-Stout in men’s hockey. Plus, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie takes on Northern Edge in prep girls hockey. Also, the UW-Eau Claire women’s club rugby team faces...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program. The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
