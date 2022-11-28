Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bank’s gift provides a lift
The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Foundation’s recent gift of $10,000 designated for the GoGoGrandparent Program will make it possible for this pilot program of the Island-wide Transportation Coalition to continue to offer rides on the Island for aging adults. We appreciate the bank’s continuing support of these vital community programs.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
Comcast is rolling out nationwide price hikes starting in December
In brief: Comcast is on track to milk even more money out of cable TV subscribers. Starting next month, nationwide price adjustments will go into effect that will see the average cost of service across markets increase by 3.8 percent. Naturally, some markets will be hit harder than others. In...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Navigator Homes’ expected daily rates above state average
The expected daily rates for Navigator Homes are a little higher than the state average. Navigator Homes, which is planned to be built in Edgartown and replace the outdated Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, is slated to host 66 beds for senior residents with varying rates, depending on a person’s health insurance. According to a presentation shown to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) earlier this month, expected daily rates are $328 for Medicaid residents, $689 for Medicare residents, and $515 for private-pay residents. These costs were a source of concern for MVC commissioner Michael Kim, who argued that even the “affordable option” was costly.
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandkids after hitting on $4 million scratch ticket
A Massachusetts grandfather plans on helping out his grandchildren after hitting $4 million on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Medi Pulaha has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha, who is from Norwood,...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
3 Big Pizza Chains That are the Most Common in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?
nbcboston.com
Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way
If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Time to find a better solution
We doubt the homeless problem on Martha’s Vineyard is going away anytime soon. The lack of affordable housing and rental apartments has been well-documented in recent years, and even with a Housing Bank, this problem is unlikely to get solved in the near future. During the early stages of...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Company decommissioning Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station may dump water without permit
PLYMOUTH - Activists on the South Shore are angry over the latest message from Holtec, the company decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Holtec wants to dump radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay, something it insists is safe and legal. A representative for Holtec says it is now working with the EPA to amend its permits so it can dump the wastewater. The plant has been shut down since 2019, but more than one million gallons of radioactive wastewater remains in pools inside. During a meeting Monday night, David Noyes, Holtec's senior compliance manager, said the company believes it is already legally allowed to dump the water. The EPA has signaled amending the permit may be the smoothest road ahead. When asked if there would be no discharge prior to the resolution of the permit issue, Noyes said, "I can't say that." Noyes said tests taken seven years ago show the radioactivity is well below federal limits. He said Holtec has dumped in the bay in the past without any issues.
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
WBUR
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation
Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
Comments / 0