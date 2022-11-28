When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.They coordinate with UK protection services and the palaces to arrange for coverage during visits by senior royals.Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.Andrew...

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO