King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress
The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Queen secretly fought painful cancer in final year of her life, Prince Philip’s friend claims in new book
THE Queen secretly fought painful cancer in the final year of her life, Prince Philip's friend has claimed in a new book. Her late Majesty is said to have had a form of bone marrow cancer, which symptoms include bone pain, before her death on September 8. The claims about...
Prince Andrew Reportedly Left In Tears, Blindsided After King Charles Refused His Plan To Return As Working Senior Royal
King Charles III and Prince Andrew reportedly held a meeting to discuss the latter's plan to return as a working senior royal at Birkhall, Balmoral, days before Queen Elizabeth II passed. However, the monarch reportedly refused his younger brother's request, leaving the Duke of York in tears.
Prince William, Kate sit courtside at Boston Celtics game: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a new life for themselves after stepping away from royal life. One commentator doesn't believe the duke and duchess have much to offer.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Who is protecting the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visit Boston?
When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.They coordinate with UK protection services and the palaces to arrange for coverage during visits by senior royals.Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.Andrew...
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth’s Sapphire Tiara for 1st Time at State Banquet
Looking the part! Queen Consort Camilla sparkled at King Charles III’s first state banquet — donning the late Queen Elizabeth II's bejeweled Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the big event. Camilla, 75, and Charles, 74, welcomed Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. on Tuesday, November 22 — the first state dinner hosted by the […]
Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Forced’ Into Her First Marriage, But Not By the Royal Family
During season 3 of ‘The Crown’s was implied that Queen Elizabeth stepped in to keep Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles apart.
