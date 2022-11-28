Warner Music Group has tapped Pico Cibelli as the new president of Warner Music Italy. Cibelli, who is credited as a key figure in the rise of Grammy-nominated Italian rockers Måneskin while with Sony Music, replaces Marco Alboni, who is stepping down as chairman and CEO of the Italian division after nearly a decade at the company. Cibelli will start his new role “in the near future,” according to the news release, and report to Simon Robson, president of international, recorded music for Warner Music Group. Along with Måneskin, the former Sony Music Italy exec worked closely with artists like Ana...

11 HOURS AGO