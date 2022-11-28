Read full article on original website
Carlos Alejandro
2d ago
That's great news!Glad to know these pets that were adopted got a second chance to live happy and to be loved!Lets wish them all the very best!!!Congrats also to watermelon mountain ranch for all that they do to make it possible for pets being adopted!!!👍👏
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Tumbleweed Snowman makes its 2022 debut
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know the holiday season has officially begun in the metro when you see the Tumbleweed Snowman go up on the Big-I. Every year since 1995, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has put up the iconic display outside of their office. While there is a lot of speculation about what they […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque fire extinguishes Southwest Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
Taos restaurant featured on Food Network show
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-owned restaurant in Taos was recently featured in the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The owner of Ranchos Plaza Grill learned in late September the restaurant would be the first Taos restaurant ever featured on the show. Filming took three days and the owner was able to showcase two […]
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Albuquerque
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Albuquerque. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Albuquerque for the holidays, or even if you already live here, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
rrobserver.com
Calm breeze, biscuits
Today will be less windy and sunny with winds of only 5 mph. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “After high temps vary from 4 degs > normal to 13 degs < normal today.”. Biscuits are a remedy for those tough days we all have. A little jam and butter...
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain
We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
rrobserver.com
Small Business Saturday means business
What happens if everyone in Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Placitas and Albuquerque makes it a point to make every day Small Business Saturday and buys locally?. When New Mexicans shop at a locally owned business, they are supporting New Mexico’s largest employers. Small businesses employ over 50 percent of New Mexico’s workforce.
Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is hope for a Rio Rancho teen and her family after undergoing a first-of-its-kind medical procedure here in New Mexico. “It gives me hope. I just know it’s going to be a process for her and for us,” says Nizhoni Begay. “Honestly, I thought we’d have to leave NM to […]
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque fire respond to northeast house fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northeast Albuquerque. There were 11 fire units called to the scene. AFR dispatched to a home on Palo Verde Drive Northeast for a residential fire. Units were able to locate smoke coming from the residence and make entry into the home.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Rio Grande Sun
Former Santa Clara Apartments Residents Struggle After Complex Condemned
The former tenants at Santa Clara Apartments didn’t know with certainty when they would have to evacuate the building until Española officials showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The apartment complex at 816 Calle Chamisal housed 31 residents at the time of the condemnation, and the New Mexico...
