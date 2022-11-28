ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
NME

Kanye West walks out of interview after being challenged over antisemitic views

Kanye West walked out of an interview yesterday (November 28) after being challenged over his antisemitic views. As Consequence reports, the rapper was recording a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The discussion began with Pool asking Ye...
TheDailyBeast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
New York Post

Howard Stern calls out Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ lavish lifestyle

You get a car, you get a car — and you get criticized for a lavish lifestyle. Controversial radio host Howard Stern accused Oprah Winfrey, 68, of “showing off” her wealth on social media. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern, 68, said during his radio show on Monday, adding she “loves showing it off” on social media. “It’s f – – king mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know,” he added. “Service her? She’s not a car,” his co-host Robin Quivers, 70, interjected. “Well, she kind of is,”...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel

Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
New York Post

‘The View’ host calls Kanye West a ‘white supremacist’ — ‘mental problems’ no excuse

They say you are the company you keep — and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is calling out what she declares Kanye West’s inexcusable ties to racists and anti-Semites. Hostin made the claim during the show’s lively “Hot Topics” segment on Monday, during which the panel condemned former president Donald Trump for hosting West and known Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week. “I think the problem with it is, when you provide that kind of access to white supremacists — which is what these two [West and Fuentes] are at this point, because Kanye is also wearing things that say...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Fans Shocked Over Nick Fuentes Friendship

Kanye West continues to associate with bad people. Kanye West has been hanging around some truly bad people as of late. Of course, he was recently seen with Milo Yiannopoulos, who is his new campaign manager. Additionally, he is now hanging around political commentator Nick Fuentes. Kanye West & Nick...
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Calls Kanye a “Seriously Troubled Man”

Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after receiving backlash over a meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump mentioned the above in a statement on Truth Social after having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the rapper along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. He added that despite promising a meeting alone, Ye showed up with 3 other persons, two of which Trump didn’t know.
Complex

Kanye Reportedly Trying to Bring Back Donda Academy in California Church

According to a pastor in Los Angeles, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is looking to revive his recently shuttered Donda Academy school, TMZ reports. The controversial hip-hop mogul, who recently brought white nationalist Nick Fuentes to a dinner with Donald Trump, has allegedly spoken with Pastor Ronald Nagin of the Cornerstone Christian Church multiple times over the last month about reviving the school. According to Nagin, the disgraced hip-hop mogul met with him face-to-face three times, and has expressed interest in utilizing church space in California’s San Fernando Valley for Donda Academy.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Suggests Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

Hip Hop surely has a lot to say about this. Boosie suggests people respect Hov’s hustle more than his music these days. Welcome to another controversial hot take courtesy of Boosie Badazz. The Lousiana icon often uses platforms to share his unfiltered views on pop culture. Moreover, Boosie is known for dropping by VladTV, where he expounds on his thoughts. Once again, he sits down with the platform for a discussion poised to go viral, and on time, we have an interesting opinion about Jay-Z.
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer

In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.

