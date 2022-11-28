Read full article on original website
Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism
Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Kanye West Reportedly Paid Settlement To Former Employee Who Witnessed Past Anti-Semitism
Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleges that he previously used anti-semitic language in the workplace, NBCNews reports via documents they reviewed. This is just the tip of the iceberg of revelations regarding Ye in the wake of his incessant hateful rants over the last few weeks.
Kanye West Isn't Just an Antisemite. He's Also a Massive Snowflake | Opinion
His rank antisemitism should have been enough, yes. But Ye's paper-thin skin and snowflake antics further incinerate whatever shreds of credibility he had left.
NME
Kanye West walks out of interview after being challenged over antisemitic views
Kanye West walked out of an interview yesterday (November 28) after being challenged over his antisemitic views. As Consequence reports, the rapper was recording a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The discussion began with Pool asking Ye...
Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign
A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
Howard Stern calls out Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ lavish lifestyle
You get a car, you get a car — and you get criticized for a lavish lifestyle. Controversial radio host Howard Stern accused Oprah Winfrey, 68, of “showing off” her wealth on social media. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern, 68, said during his radio show on Monday, adding she “loves showing it off” on social media. “It’s f – – king mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know,” he added. “Service her? She’s not a car,” his co-host Robin Quivers, 70, interjected. “Well, she kind of is,”...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
‘The View’ host calls Kanye West a ‘white supremacist’ — ‘mental problems’ no excuse
They say you are the company you keep — and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is calling out what she declares Kanye West’s inexcusable ties to racists and anti-Semites. Hostin made the claim during the show’s lively “Hot Topics” segment on Monday, during which the panel condemned former president Donald Trump for hosting West and known Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week. “I think the problem with it is, when you provide that kind of access to white supremacists — which is what these two [West and Fuentes] are at this point, because Kanye is also wearing things that say...
BET
Kanye Is A ‘Seriously Troubled Man, Who Just Happens To Be Black,’ Trump Responds To Backlash Over Controversial Dinner
Following widespread criticism, presidential candidate Donald Trump is trying to explain why he had dinner with a known white supremacist and his longtime supporter Kanye West, who’s engulfed in his own antisemitic controversy. "So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West),...
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Fans Shocked Over Nick Fuentes Friendship
Kanye West continues to associate with bad people. Kanye West has been hanging around some truly bad people as of late. Of course, he was recently seen with Milo Yiannopoulos, who is his new campaign manager. Additionally, he is now hanging around political commentator Nick Fuentes. Kanye West & Nick...
hiphop-n-more.com
Donald Trump Calls Kanye a “Seriously Troubled Man”
Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after receiving backlash over a meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump mentioned the above in a statement on Truth Social after having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the rapper along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. He added that despite promising a meeting alone, Ye showed up with 3 other persons, two of which Trump didn’t know.
Complex
Kanye Reportedly Trying to Bring Back Donda Academy in California Church
According to a pastor in Los Angeles, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is looking to revive his recently shuttered Donda Academy school, TMZ reports. The controversial hip-hop mogul, who recently brought white nationalist Nick Fuentes to a dinner with Donald Trump, has allegedly spoken with Pastor Ronald Nagin of the Cornerstone Christian Church multiple times over the last month about reviving the school. According to Nagin, the disgraced hip-hop mogul met with him face-to-face three times, and has expressed interest in utilizing church space in California’s San Fernando Valley for Donda Academy.
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” whom he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist. Trump said on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Suggests Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant
Hip Hop surely has a lot to say about this. Boosie suggests people respect Hov’s hustle more than his music these days. Welcome to another controversial hot take courtesy of Boosie Badazz. The Lousiana icon often uses platforms to share his unfiltered views on pop culture. Moreover, Boosie is known for dropping by VladTV, where he expounds on his thoughts. Once again, he sits down with the platform for a discussion poised to go viral, and on time, we have an interesting opinion about Jay-Z.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer
In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.
