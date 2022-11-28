ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Five officers charged with misdemeanors after Black man Randy Cox was paralyzed in a police van that braked suddenly

By The Associated Press
KAAL-TV
 2 days ago
KAAL-TV

5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five Connecticut police officers were charged Monday with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police...
NEW HAVEN, CT

