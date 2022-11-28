ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Christmas tree growers deliver Trees for Troops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Military families across the U.S. will have a taste of Christmas from Wisconsin Christmas tree growers. A number of farms that are part of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association brought 325 trees to the parking lot outside Lambeau Field on Tuesday as part of the Trees for Troops program, which is in its 18th year.
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Green Bay police personnel case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A legal case between the Green Bay Professional Police Association and the City of Green Bay is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments over the removal of Andrew Weiss from his detective position in the Green Bay Police Department. Weiss...
Wisconsin elections officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission has agreed to postpone its consideration of a massive data request until it is clear whether officials will replace the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee who made the request. Rep. Janel Brandtjen embraced election conspiracy theories and was barred...
PHOTOS: Fire rips through Town of Gibraltar home

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the...
