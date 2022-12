DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.

1 DAY AGO