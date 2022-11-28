Read full article on original website
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Iranian man, 27, shot dead for celebrating team’s World Cup exit
Mehran Samak was killed by security forces after honking car horn in celebration of Iran’s defeat to US, human rights groups say
Iran allegedly threatened World Cup players’ families ahead of US match
The Iranian government has reportedly threatened its national soccer team and the players’ families. The United States plays Iran on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox in a must-win game for the Americans to advance. Iran would move on to the knockout stage with a win or a tie. Iran has been facing persistent domestic protests for over two months, since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini (also known as Jina Amini) reportedly died in police custody after being arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. The Iranian soccer team has supported the protesters. Before the game against England, the soccer team stood silently for...
Videos Show Iranians Celebrating U.S. Win in World Cup
Iranians cheered, honked their car horns and shot off fireworks in celebration of their own team's World Cup defeat amid rising political turmoil.
The Jewish Press
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has released a video calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup
Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
KEYT
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.
Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests
Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
World Cup 2022: Iranians cheer for USA over home country amid ongoing protests
The United States Men's National Team received support from an unlikely source in its World Cup match Tuesday afternoon against Iran: Iranians cheered on the U.S.
americanmilitarynews.com
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
BBC
World Cup Iran-US: Why Iran gave the US players flowers in 1998
Amid harsh barbs and heated geopolitics, the last World Cup match-up between Iran and the United States began with an unlikely gesture - bouquets of white flowers. The flowers, Iran's coach later said, were meant as a symbol of peace ahead of the 1998 showdown in France. Two decades later,...
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players' return
Iran's World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country's exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime.
SB Nation
USA vs. Iran is a geopolitical mess playing out at the World Cup
The World Cup, much like the Olympic Games, is always an inherently political affair. It’s impossible to gather so many nations in one place for an event without some geopolitical issues in the background that transcends sport and casts a shadow over the event. Even so, the critical deciding game between USA and Iran on Tuesday has gone to a whole new level.
Voices: The US Soccer Federation was right to change Iran’s flag — and I know why it made the regime panic
On Saturday, the United States Soccer Federation displayed Iran’s flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic across their official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts to show their support for Iranian protesters. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.The US soccer team changed Iran’s flag ahead of their match, then changed it back to its correct form after Iran complained to FIFA. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MlsiihdfBt— Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) November 27, 2022In response, representatives of the Islamic Republic demanded that Team USA be kicked out of the World Cup...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night's match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned...
Iranian man ‘shot in the head’ by security forces for celebrating US World Cup win against country
An Iranian man was shot dead by security forces allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup after it was defeated by the US, rights groups have said.“His name was Mehran Samak. He was shot in the head by state forces when he went out to celebrate the Islamic Republic’s loss at Fifa World Cup 2022 in Bandar Anzali last night like many across the country. He was just 27 years old,” said the Iran Human Rights Group in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.The group said authorities in Iran’s Forensic Medical Organisation refused to give...
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
