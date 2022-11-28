ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys Lease Downtown Office Space

HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) – The Chamberlain Hrdlicka law firm has extended its lease at Two Allen Center, the office tower located at 1200 Smith Street in downtown Houston. In recent years, Brookfield Properties has spent millions to improve the Allen Center complex, which has 3.2 million...
