ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The year's best Oculus Quest 2 deal ends today

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sq6IH_0jQ7crbR00

If you're looking to get into VR gaming this year, this Cyber Monday Quest 2 deal is the one you've been waiting for. The Meta Quest 2 (once known as the Oculus Quest 2 ) is not only $50 off for Cyber Monday, but it also comes with two of the best games on the system — Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4 VR. That comes to a $120 value for free, just for buying it today.

But you'll need to make sure to get it ASAP. We've quite literally never seen the Quest 2 go on sale like this — the hardware is typically too popular and doesn't need a discount to sell — but Meta is throwing gamers a bone with this epic bundle for the end of 2022.

If you weren't already aware, the Meta Quest 2 is a VR console. That means that, like the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or the Nintendo Switch, you don't need anything else to play games. With a Quest 2, you won't even need a TV since everything is packed inside the headset. It's perfect for gaming anywhere and at any time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ci3UR_0jQ7crbR00

Meta Quest 2 bundle: $469 $349 at Amazon | Best Buy
We've never seen the Quest 2 hardware on sale like this, much less with two amazing free games included. If you were waiting for the right time to jump into VR, this is it. View Deal

Before you've checked out, can I recommend spending that $50 savings on one additional thing? The best Quest 2 head strap — that's the BoboVR M2 Pro — is also on sale for Cyber Monday for $47.99 . Pretty perfect pricing, right?

Upgrading your head strap right away will ensure that you're plenty comfortable while playing VR games since the cloth strap included with the Quest 2 is pretty crummy. Not only that, but the BoboVR M2 Pro comes with a magnetically detachable, rechargeable battery pack that adds three additional hours of battery life to your Quest 2 experience.

If you happen to find yourself in VR for longer periods of time, you can always purchase additional BoboVR battery packs and hot-swap them during play. It's really impressive and works flawlessly.

You'll also want to check out the 80+ games on sale until the end of Cyber Monday. Many of these games are only on sale during big events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so you'd be wise to pick up one or two if your budget allows. There are even a few under $10 that would be pretty easy pick-ups.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is On Sale For Cyber Monday

There have been a lot of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, but if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
ZDNet

The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000

Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
ETOnline.com

The Xbox Series S Is On Sale Right Now for Its Lowest Price Ever Ahead of Cyber Monday

Amazon is dropping a major Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal for the holidays. Right now, you can find the Xbox Series S at its lowest price and with holiday-themed packaging, so it is ready to put under the Christmas tree. The discount is part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. For a limited time only, take 20% off the Xbox Series S with gorgeous graphics and an enormous game selection.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570

If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2022: the best PlayStation 5 discounts available now

The Cyber Monday PS5 deals are here but not for much longer, you'll need to act fast if you want to get PS5 games, peripherals, and console bundles at discount prices. So long as they don't run out of stock, the Cyber Monday deals run until the end of November 28 (that's today!). With that in mind, you don't want to hesitate if you see something you like, Currently, there are some excellent prices on not just console bundles, but also some of the best PS5 games and best PS5 SSDs. Interested in an extra DualSense wireless controller, a stand, or something to complete the setup? You're in luck, some of the best PS5 accessories are discounted, too.
dexerto.com

New Xbox Game Pass December 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

December is almost here, so what is Microsoft giving us for Christmas? Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022. Xbox Game Pass is the gift that keeps giving, with Microsoft’s subscription giving gamers a boatload of games to try each month with no playtime or content restrictions, and Xbox Game Pass in December is looking strong already.
IGN

Humble Store's Cyber Monday Sale is Incredible and Still Live

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. Humble Store's Cyber sale is set to continue all the way until December 2, so you've got even more time to secure those sweet, sweet discounts before they're taken away forever; or at least until the next sale, but who knows when that's going to be?
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy