Job openings available with Team Staffing Solutions
Black Friday may be over for the season, but job opportunities are still on the horizon with Team Staffing Solutions. That’s an even better deal!. With the holidays right around the corner, A large number of positions in varying departments are currently available in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch.
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Iowa
We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Please be aware that some (or all) products and services linked in this article are from our sponsors. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) offers access to affordable mortgage rates, down payment and closing costs assistance,...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
Get help with rental assistance with SAL
Area residents who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer or Rock Island Counties until December 31. “Our focus is on stability,” said Loredia Nunn-Dixon, the director of […]
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase
Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new project is set to help with the flow of traffic between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of US Highway 30. That stretch of highway will widen from four to six lanes and the airport interchange at Wright Brothers Boulevard will be turned into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
City seeks input on “granny flats”
The Moline City Council is developing an ordinance that would regulate how Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as “granny flats” or “secondary suites”, can be built in the city. The city has created an informational engagement page with FAQs and a place for the public to comment. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting a public […]
COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Iowa throughout November
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of COVID-19 cases took a big jump in Iowa over the past week. New numbers released on Wednesday by state health officials show over 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19. That's up nearly 500 cases from the week before. The number of COVID-19 cases...
MEDIC EMS installing new mount system for ambulances
MEDIC EMS is installing a new mount system to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in all 20 of its ambulances that serve Davenport, Bettendorf, northern Scott County, and surrounding communities. Last year, MEDIC EMS was one of many Iowa ambulance agencies that received an allocation of patient ventilators from the...
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Illinois State Treasurer to host online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property vault online in time for the holidays. The 100 auction lots include two .999 silver coins commemorating the anniversaries of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, tickets from the 1934 World Fair and 1893 Columbian Exposition, a .999 […]
Illinois Is Auctioning Off Unclaimed Property For The Holidays
Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from December 5 through December 9. Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
(Statewide) -- It's "Giving Tuesday", and if you plan to make a donation to your favorite charity, you need to make doubly sure where the donation is going. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, says one excellent place to confirm that a charity is legitimate is the Better Business Bureau's "wise giving" website, give-dot-org. She also suggests you Google the name of the charity and then put words behind it like 'review' or 'scam' and see what other people are talking about. Don't let yourself be forced into making a quick decision, as Kieler says a crook may claim a matching donation won't apply if your donation isn't made right away. And if you get an unsolicited call, don't trust the Caller I-D.
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Steamboats and Indians
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. When the first steamboat showed up at Fort Armstrong on Rock Island in 1823, maneuvered across the Rock Island Rapids, and made its way all the way to Fort Snelling, the smoking monster, tiny as it was, frightened the tribes of Native Americans living along the river. Steamboat men did their best to encourage such fright, thinking it might scare the tribes into moving off their prime real estate. Until they discovered there was money to be made transporting Indians to treaty sites at government expense. The Sioux, the Sauk, the Menominee, and the Chippewa were soon comfortable riding steamboats to Fort Snelling, Prairie du Chien, and Rock Island.
Faber calls for Kewanee street plan
This house at Commercial and Grove streets will be torn down soon.Photo byMike Berry. Councilman Steve Faber feels that Kewanee needs a detailed long-range plan for fixing deteriorated streets in the city.
