Mark Cuban comments on Mavericks’ Kemba Walker signing

Mark Cuban appears to be all-in on the newest Dallas Maverick. The Mavs intend to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Monday. Fellow guard Facundo Campazzo will be waived in order to create the roster space for Walker. Shortly after the news...
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook

The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Luka Doncic scores 41 as Mavericks hold off Warriors

Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. buried a key late 3-pointer and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. Doncic finished...
