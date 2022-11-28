Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Related
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban comments on Mavericks’ Kemba Walker signing
Mark Cuban appears to be all-in on the newest Dallas Maverick. The Mavs intend to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Monday. Fellow guard Facundo Campazzo will be waived in order to create the roster space for Walker. Shortly after the news...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Yardbarker
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle
The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season. A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can...
Deadspin
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook
The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
‘I Feel Really Good’: Kemba Walker Speaks on Injury Recovery, Signing with Mavs
Kemba Walker spoke to reporters for the first time since signing with the Dallas Mavericks.
Kemba Walker doubles down on bold health claim upon joining Mavericks
Upon his recent signing, new Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker reiterates that he is healthy and ready to contribute. Walker, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed with the Mavericks on Tuesday. While he is not yet ready to step onto the court, he appears to feel that he can help elevate this Mavericks backcourt.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic scores 41 as Mavericks hold off Warriors
Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr. buried a key late 3-pointer and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. Doncic finished...
Comments / 0